MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Named to Newsweek's America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2024 List

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center has been named one of Newsweek's 2024 "America's Best Maternity Hospitals" for the second time. The Women's Hospital at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center recently renovated their Labor-Delivery-Recovery-Postpartum (LDRP) suites to include birthing suites; they expanded the midwife program, opened an obstetric emergency department (OB ED) and are working on extending maternity care in the Women's Health Pavilion opening later this year. The hospital also features a Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

"We are absolutely honored and humbled to be recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Maternity Hospitals," says Christine Huff, MSN-INF, RNC-OB, director, Women's and Children's Services, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "We pride ourselves in providing the highest level of care for expectant mothers and their babies, and expanding and providing this acute maternal care access is vital to the betterment of our community."

High-quality maternity care, provided from pregnancy through birth and postpartum, is key to the long-term health of newborns and women who give birth. Given that maternity care is a major component of healthcare, Newsweek and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider have partnered for the third time to identify America's Best Maternity Hospitals in 2024.

The ranking is based on three pillars:

Nationwide Online Survey: Healthcare professionals and hospital managers with knowledge about maternity processes (e.g., neonatal and perinatal doctors, nurses, and midwives) were asked to recommend leading maternity hospitals in the U.S.



Patient Experience Survey: Survey of the overall patient experience in the hospital.



Hospital Quality Metrics: Indicators relevant to maternity care were considered.

"We've been committed to bringing leading health care to South Orange County for the past 50 years," says Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "With women being 50% of our population, it was important for us to make data-driven decisions to fill the gap in access to women's health care. This is another major milestone to ensure women's health equity needs are met. With the Women's Health Pavilion opening later this summer, we'll be able to come full circle on our vision to ensure every woman has what she needs right here at Saddleback Medical Center."

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery System. Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, and Stroke. It was named among Healthgrade's America's 250 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback .

