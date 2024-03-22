MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Awarded Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades for the First Time

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center was awarded the 2024 Patient Safety Excellence Award™ by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This award recognizes the top 10% of hospitals in the nation for patient safety.

Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award

"It is an honor to be named one of the top 10% of hospitals for patient safety for the first time," says Marcia Manker, chief executive officer, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "Our clinical leadership and care team know keeping our patients safe is a great responsibility and are deeply committed to these established best practices that make us a regional leader in quality health care."

To qualify for this recognition, a hospital must have been rated by Healthgrades and be in the top 80% of hospitals for clinical quality with zero occurrences of the Patient Safety Indicator (PSI) foreign object left during surgery or procedure, must have data for 7 of the 8 core PSIs, and have at least 15 patients evaluated across three years and 5 patients within the last year for 7 of the 8 core PSIs. The core PSIs for this recognition include pressure ulcer rate, iatrogenic pneumothorax rate, central venous catheter-related bloodstream infection rate, inhospital fall with hip fracture, postoperative pulmonary embolism or deep vein thrombosis rate, postoperative sepsis rate, postoperative wound dehiscence rate, and accidental puncture or laceration rate.

"For this recognition, we measure the rate at which serious, potentially preventable complications and adverse events occur," says Brad Bowman, M.D., chief medical officer, Healthgrades. "Patients can trust in organizations like Saddleback and MemorialCare who have cultivated a patient-centric culture that prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of patients and sets a high standard for patient safety nationwide."

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center qualified for this recognition when it was named one of America's 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades in 2023.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care delivery system. Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Congestive Heart Failure, COPD, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, and Stroke. It was named among Healthgrade's America's 250 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback .

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center