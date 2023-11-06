MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Nationally Recognized with 'A' Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the Seventh Time in a Row

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center earned an "A" Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care. This is the seventh "A" grade in a row that Saddleback Medical Center has received to recognize its achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital.

"We are extremely grateful to be recognized for the extraordinary care provided by our exceptional Saddleback Medical Center physicians and care team members," says Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "Receiving Leapfrog's 'A' Safety Grade is proof of Saddleback's dedication to improving the health and well-being of the community we serve and ensuring our patients' safety is a top priority."

Leapfrog assigns an "A," "B," "C," "D" or "F" grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program exclusively based on hospital prevention of medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually in the fall and spring.

"Earning an 'A' Grade means MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center made a true commitment to put patients first," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "We congratulate the leadership, Board, clinicians, staff and volunteers that all had a role to play in this achievement."

To see MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center's full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center
MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated health care system. Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Back Surgery, Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Kidney Disease, Knee Replacement, Pneumonia, Stroke and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR). Saddleback Medical Center is recognized by Healthgrades as America's 250 Best Hospitals, America's 100 Best Gastrointestinal Care and Critical Care, Excellences Award in pulmonary care, critical care, and gastrointestinal care and surgery, and Five-Star Recipient for small intestine surgery, treatment of bowel obstruction, treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, treatment of GI bleed, treatment of heart failure, treatment of pulmonary embolism, treatment of respiratory failure, treatment of sepsis, and treatment of stroke; received Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence, and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. For nearly 50 years, south Orange County residents of all ages have entrusted Saddleback with their healthcare needs. To learn more, visit memorialcare.org/saddleback.

About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.

