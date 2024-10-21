MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Unveils New Women's Health Pavilion with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony - Providing Specialized Care to Women in Orange County

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center recently celebrated the grand opening of the Women's Health Pavilion – Orange County's first location that is completely dedicated entirely to women's health care at all stages of life – with a special ribbon cutting ceremony. The vision of the Women's Health Pavilion came not only from clinical leadership, but also women in the community, who provided valuable input on their needs during their health care journey. This one-stop-shop for women's health care needs provides a convenient place for women of all ages to receive preventive to specialty care in a safe and supportive space.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially announce the opening of its Women’s Health Pavilion. Attendees included MemorialCare executives, MemorialCare Board Members, and elected officials.

"This all started with the vision of Dr. Gary Levine, who collaborated with our then Saddleback Medical Center Foundation board chair and retired OB-GYN, Dr. Cathy Han, both who have spent their careers as stewards of women's health," says Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "Together, we knew we had a chance to do something special for this community. To provide a dedicated location with specialized women's health care unique to them."

The Women's Health Pavilion spans three stories, each floor providing specialized care for women throughout every stage of their life.

On the first floor is the comprehensive Sarah & Taylor Nederlander Breast Center, which spans over 20,000 square feet, making it one of the largest in the region with a serene, spa-inspired setting. In addition, it offers the most advanced technological capabilities for diagnosing breast cancer and osteoporosis, including 3D mammography, high-resolution ultrasounds, and the latest bone density screening on the market. The Nederlander Breast Center is known for its dedicated multidisciplinary team focused exclusively on breast health, including radiologists, surgeons, medical oncologists, and nurse navigators.

"We are so grateful to Sarah and Taylor Nederlander," says Christy Ward, president, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Foundation. "Because of their generous support, along with many others, this vision to provide elevated health care to women in one location has become a reality. We are honored to celebrate with our community, which has come alongside us to create this beautiful Women's Health Pavilion and the Sarah & Taylor Nederlander Breast Center for women in Orange County."

Should the need arise, the Women's Health Pavilion's innovative approach extends to its second floor, where women have access to specialty women's cancer care under the guidance of distinguished oncologists and surgeons – Dr. Amy Bremner, medical director of breast surgical oncology; Dr. Bhavana Pathak, medical director of integrative oncology; Dr. Priyal Dholakiya, medical director of gynecologic oncology; Dr. Shawndeep Tung, breast oncologist; and Dr. Justin West, a new breast reconstruction surgeon who will be joining the team in November. This team brings expertise, empathy, and a holistic approach to cancer care, addressing patients' physical and emotional needs while focusing on leading clinical outcomes.

Along with the dedicated cancer care, on the second floor is the Renewal Boutique, a cancer care boutique offering products to help women look and feel their best during and after cancer treatment. It is a valuable resource, specializing in quality products along with a team of certified fitters to ensure proper product fitting of post-mastectomy camisoles, swimwear and swim prostheses, leisure bras, light compression bras, silicone breast forms, wigs, and post-mastectomy bras. The team at Renewal Boutique is highly knowledgeable and can provide the right products for each woman, always recognizing the importance of privacy and dignity.

Women's health and wellness begins with education. The Community Education Center and patio, located on the second floor, is dedicated to supporting patients through health classes, yoga classes including sessions specifically for cancer patients, cancer support groups, and education and support groups for new mothers. Any woman who gives birth at the Women's Hospital at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center will be provided with a complimentary postpartum class taught in the Community Education Center.

On the third floor of the Women's Health Pavilion, patients have access to an expert team of obstetric and gynecologic physicians and certified nurse midwives who provide compassionate, evidence-based care for all stages of life with a personalized approach to ensure every woman is treated as if she is the only patient. This specialized care is provided by Dr. Rachael Lopez, OBGYN; Dr. Daniel Sternfeld, OBGYN; and Dr. Vaya Tanamai, OBGYN, including certified nurse midwives Denise Castellanos, Julie Vivalda, and Bonnie Martin.

After the ribbon-cutting, guests went on a self-guided tour through the Pavilion where various activations were waiting for them. They had the opportunity to take a yoga class accompanied by a soothing candlelit sound bath, create a vision board to set goals for their future, visit a tea blending station where they made their own tea blend, and could also participate in a personalized breast cancer risk assessment.

The Sarah & Taylor Nederlander Breast Center is open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. The other offices in the Women's Health Pavilion are open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patients can make appointments by calling (949) 452-7200.

The Women's Health Pavilion is conveniently located on the campus of MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, directly across from the main entrance of the hospital. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/whp.

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center