MemorialCare's Orange Coast Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Named High Performing for Best Hospitals in Maternity by U.S. News & World Report

MemorialCare Health System

05 Dec, 2023, 11:51 ET

'High Performing' is the highest rating U.S. News & World Report awards for Maternity care

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare's Orange Coast Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach have been recognized as High Performing in Maternity Care by U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in hospital rankings and consumer advice. This is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News' Best Hospitals for Maternity Care.

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach recognized as 'High Performing' Hospital by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News & World Report evaluated hospitals from across the nation that provide high-quality labor and delivery services and submitted detailed data to the publication for analysis; 680 hospitals, an all-time high, participated in this year's U.S. News survey. Fewer than half – 46% – of all hospitals that offer maternity care and participated in the survey received a High Performing designation.

"Being listed among the top maternity hospitals by U.S. News & World Report is an absolute honor," says Shela Kaneshiro, chief clinical transformation officer, MemorialCare. "MemorialCare is focused on being one of the safest places to have a baby regardless of race or socioeconomic status and we take great care in our research and outcomes to improve the health for all women and their babies."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals for Maternity Care methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality, such as C-section rates in lower-risk pregnancies, newborn complication rates, exclusive breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates, birthing-friendly practices and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities, among other measures.

"Hospitals that receive a High Performing designation as part of Best Hospitals for Maternity Care meet a high standard in caring for parents with uncomplicated pregnancies," said Jennifer Winston, health data scientist at U.S. News. "These hospitals have C-section rates that are 26% lower, and newborn complication rates that are 37% lower than unrecognized hospitals. Parents-to-be can research their local hospitals' performance metrics for free at health.usnews.com to help them choose where to have their baby."

About MemorialCare 
MemorialCare has 225 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Research Program; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, physical therapy, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties. Accolades include Nation's Best Health Systems and Workplaces, Top 50 U.S. Hospitals and Cardiovascular Hospitals, 10 Largest Children's Hospitals, 100 Best Hospitals - Spine and Prostate Surgeries, Best of Orange County and Long Beach Hospitals and Medical Groups, U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals and "high performing" in 31 clinical categories and Newsweek World's Best Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, Best Maternity Hospitals – and more. Visit memorialcare.org

About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

