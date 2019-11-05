Memorials.com Announces a New Scholarship for College and University Students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The online memorial product mega-store, Memorials.com, will give college students a chance to help pay for college by writing a short essay memorializing a loved one. It's all part of their new annual "Remembering a Life" Scholarship Program.

Memorials.com Scholarship for College and University Students

Any student planning to attend an accredited college in 2020 may enter the program's contest by following the directions at Memorials.com Scholarship Program. The program will offer at least one $2,500 scholarship paid directly to the winner's school. Applications will be accepted until May 31, 2020 with the winner announced on July 15, 2020.

The contest's website says participants must submit an essay of at least 1,000 words "remembering the life of someone who has died who has been important to you. The person you remember can be anyone who has affected your life in a positive way - be it a close family member or friend. Discuss how this person's departure has impacted your life and what you have learned from the experience."

Participants must also submit their current high school or college transcripts and may optionally include up to three letters of recommendation.

The winning essay and author will be featured on Memorials.com. You can view a short video from the past winners right here Memorials.com Scholarship Winners and see what they had to say about the opportunity, the tribute about their loved ones and their feelings.

The retailer is a major seller of urns, headstones, grave markers, cremation jewelry for humans and pets and much more.

Ralf Heckenbach the President of Memorials.com made the comment about starting this program and why: "It is important to help our youth to become educated and continue their education after high school, that is why we have started a Scholarship program to help start the education process for a few people. My daughter Bavaria Heckenbach has inspired this program when she started looking for colleges and universities for herself; I saw how high the cost of education associated with continuing education is."

This scholarship program is the 2nd annual memorial contest. The retailer plans this contest to be an annual event as an ongoing effort to encourage students to continue their education and reflect upon and share the healing properties of memorializing a loved one.

