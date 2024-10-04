Memphis Business Journal Names Erin Pryor One of the 2024 Super Women in Business

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon") is pleased to announce that its Chief Marketing Officer Erin Pryor has been recognized by the Memphis Business Journal as one of their 2024 Super Women in Business. This recent event honored 25 female leaders from different industries for their intellect, vision, creativity, and passion among other traits.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, a Super Woman in Business is someone who has succeeded at the highest level of leadership and is a key decision-maker in her respective business. Success is also based on the individual's level of commitment to community reinvestment through nonprofit and community organizations.

"I am extremely proud of Erin for achieving this recognition," said Bryan Jordan, Chairman, President, and CEO of First Horizon. "In her three years with the company, she has embraced the Memphis community and she's helped lead our organization through pivotal moments by driving client growth and strengthening our brand across our 12-state footprint."

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

