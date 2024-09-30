Mempho Fest Announces Local Food Vendors and Lexus Live Fire Experience With World Renown Chefs

Mempho to Be Livestreamed For the First Time; Lineup For Incendia Dome with Guest DJs Also Released

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mempho Presents, organizers of the Mempho Music Festival, announced the names of local restaurants and other well-known food trucks and vendors that will be participating in this year's event. For the fourth year, VIP and Lexus Suite guests will also get to experience the Lexus Live Fire experience with famed chefs from the Southeast.

Incendia Dome Mempho Livestream

General admission attendees will be able to enjoy a variety of food and beverage offerings for purchase from local favorites Bougie Burger, Chaotic Coffee, Cosmic Charlies Grateful Grill, FreeWheelin Pizzeria, Lil' CHeese, Mempops, Peace Love Quesadillas, Pronto Pups and The Bowl Joint. Bud Light, Jack Daniel's, Tito's Handmade Vodka, White Claw, Wiseacre Brewing and Rancho La Gloria will be providing a selection of beer, seltzers & cocktails.

Memphis Chefs Andy Ticer and Michael Hudman from the A|M Restaurant Group have partnered with Lexus of Memphis and will collaborate each night with different world-renowned chefs showcasing first-class culinary offerings complimentary to VIP and Suite ticket holders. Friday night features Chefs Ryan Prewitt and Stephen Stryjewski of Pêche and Cochon from New Orleans, Saturday night hosts Chef Rob McDaniel of Helen in Birmingham, AL, and closing out the weekend are Chefs Aaron Siegel, Taylor Gariggan and Jonathan Banta of Home Team BBQ from Charleston, SC.

"VIP and Lexus Suite patrons should come hungry to Mempho Fest! We're thrilled to have the Lexus Live Fire experience back this year and the lineup of Chefs is incredible. From the venue to the talent to the food, in our seventh year, this Mempho is not one to be missed," said Producer Jeff Bransford.

While the suites are completely sold out, a limited number of VIP tickets are still available for purchase.

The Incendia Dome, coming back for its seventh year, is a mobile, modular artistic installation and interactive event space designed to create a unique and awe-inspiring experience for festival-goers and features some of Memphis's most popular DJs. The geodesic structure features a spellbinding propane flame effect across its lofty ceilings, providing light, heat, and wonderment to all who choose to enter. This year, famed DJs include Scotty B, NICO, Brian Hamilton, Jordan Rogers, QEMIST, and Mylon Webb. The full lineup can be found here .

Due to popular demand, for the first time Mempho Fest will be livestreamed. Fans around the world can watch over 15 shows from the weekend's festivities, exclusively via the popular concert streaming service nugs.net . The livestream will be free to nugs.net subscribers or viewers can pay for a one-month subscription to nugs.net for $14.99 (you can cancel anytime) and includes more exclusive livestreams, plus full access to nugs massive catalog of artist-official concert audio and videos. Select songs/performances will also be livestreamed for free on Mempho Fest's social channels.

Ticket prices will increase the day the festival starts on 10/4. For more information about the festival, lineup and to purchase tickets, please visit www.memphofest.com .

About Mempho Presents

Mempho Presents, a division of Forward Momentum, is an independent production company that crafts world-class live events and fan experiences. The group produces shows and events year-round, primarily at venues in Memphis, TN, and the Mid-South.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Stevens

[email protected]

2132009638

SOURCE Mempho Presents