Mempho Fest, in Partnership with Positive Legacy, to Hold Mempho Charity Auction to Benefit Local Charities Stax Music Academy and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital

Signed memorabilia and instruments, one-of-a-kind experiences and ticket giveaways are just a few of the expected offerings

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mempho Presents, organizers of the Mempho Music Festival, announced a partnership with Positive Legacy, a 501(c)(3) charitable non-for-profit that integrates music and service to benefit 'people and the planet', to auction off signed memorabilia including concert tickets, instruments, posters, one-of-a-kind experiences and more during Mempho Music Festival.

The proceeds of the auction, taking place online and in-person Oct 4-6th, will benefit Positive Legacy as well as Soulsville Foundation which benefits Stax Music Academy and inspires young people by utilizing music with an intense focus on the rich legacy and tradition of Stax Records, and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital. To date, Mempho Charity Auctions have raised over $200,000 for local charities over the years.

"We at Mempho Presents are deeply committed to giving back to the community that has embraced us over the seven years of Mempho Fest. Our youth are the heart and future of Memphis, and it fills us with joy to support the incredible charities that work tirelessly to enhance their well-being," said Jeff Bransford, Producer, Mempho Presents.

Ahead of the festival, Positive Legacy will procure items for the auction, working closely with Mempho Presents to collaborate with artists and other donors. On-site it will host an online platform of auction listings, and facilitate bidding and financial transactions during the three-day festival. Net auction revenue will be shared with each of the charitable organizations.

"Positive Legacy's mission is to harness the power of music to give back to people and the planet. We are thrilled to be part of this year's Mempho Music Festival to support Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and Soulsville Foundation helping to leave a positive legacy here in Memphis," said Carrie Reppert, Positive Legacy Executive Director

Pat Mitchell Worley, CEO of Soulsville Foundation added, "Memphis is not only a music city, it's a generous city, full of great organizations who not only bring their unique offerings to the area, but also give back. Mempho is a perfect example of that. We're grateful for their support, as partnerships like this help keep the heart of Soulsville beating and the legacy of Stax alive."

"We are so thankful for the support of Mempho Presents," said Le Bonheur Children's Hospital President and Surgeon-in-Chief Trey Eubanks, M.D. "Le Bonheur Children's is our community's children's hospital and we are honored to provide the best care for our kids. Our mission is to do what's right for kids, including excellent medical care and working to keep kids out of the hospital while providing extra support for children and families when they need us.

Mempho Fest will announce the official schedule on September 12th as ticket sales continue to see unprecedented spikes. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.memphofest.com.

3-Day General Admission: $250

3-Day VIP: $770

Single Day General Admission: $120

Single Day VIP: $360

Please reach out to [email protected] if you are interested in donating items or experiences to the auction.

About Mempho Presents

Mempho Presents, a division of Forward Momentum, is an independent production company that crafts world-class live events and fan experiences. The group produces shows and events year-round, primarily at venues in Memphis, TN, and the Mid-South.

About Soulsville Foundation/Stax Music Academy

The Soulsville Foundation perpetuates the soul of Stax Records by preserving its rich cultural legacy, educating youth to be prepared for life success, and inspiring future artists to achieve their dreams. Stax Music Academy, located in Memphis, Tennessee, is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of artists, musicians, and professionals in the arts and entertainment industry. Founded on the legacy of Stax Records, the academy provides world-class education and real-world experience, empowering students to succeed in their chosen fields.

About Positive Legacy

Positive Legacy's mission is to integrate music and service by taking actions that positively impact people and the environment. Fueled by the power of music and a passion for sustainability, their goal is to inspire people to take action, help those in need and care for the planet. Since 2009, Positive Legacy has harnessed the power of live music events to provide grants totaling almost $1.3 million to complete 81 community projects in the United States, Mexico and across the Caribbean.

About Le Bonheur Children's

Le Bonheur Children's, based in Memphis, Tenn., provides expert care for children in more than 45 pediatric subspecialties, encompassing robust community programs, a pediatric research institute and regional outpatient centers in Jackson, Tenn., Tupelo, Miss., and Jonesboro, Ark. Le Bonheur also features a 255-bed hospital in Memphis and a 21-bed satellite hospital within Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tenn. As the primary pediatric teaching affiliate for the University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Le Bonheur trains more than 350 pediatricians and specialists each year. Nationally recognized, Le Bonheur has been named a U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospital for 13 consecutive years and is a Magnet-designated facility, the ultimate credential for high-quality patient care and nursing excellence.

