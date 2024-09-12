Mempho Presents Announces Artist Lineup for Mempho Fest in October

Three Stages to Host Over 20 Musical Acts

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mempho Presents announced the daily schedule for the Mempho Fest Music Festival on October 4th - 6th at Radians Amphitheater at Memphis Botanic Gardens. Headliners performing on the Adams Keegan Stage include Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, Cody Jinks, and Jack White. The Bud Light Stage will feature The Roots, Goose, Sublime with Rome and more, while the Shell on Wheels Stage will host local troubadour Mark Edgar Stuart, Blue Mountain, Jerry Joseph & The Jackmormons and the annual Sunday gospel celebration featuring the Legendary Jubilee Hummingbirds.

Mempho Fest Schedule Mempho Lineup

Organizers are proud to share the full 2024 lineup which can be found here. Now in its seventh year, Mempho Presents continues its legacy of giving back to the community by supporting local charities including Positive Legacy, Stax Music Academy and Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

"We are so excited to be celebrating seven incredible years of this festival; it's a testament to the power of music, the magic of this city, and the community that has made it all possible. Here's to many more years of unforgettable memories and the amazing music that moves us all," said Jeff Bransford, Producer, Mempho Presents.

Since its inception, Mempho Fest has opened its doors to over 200,000 fans and has hosted hundreds of bands. It will continue the tradition of highlighting gospel music on Sunday.

"Mempho is hands down my favorite festival! It's easy to get around, the lineup is always stellar, it's professionally run, and the food is top notch. There's truly something for everyone, but what I especially love is that they also honor Memphis' rich musical and culinary heritage," added Mary Wilson of San Francisco, who has attended every year of Mempho Fest.

This weekend Mempho Fest will also have a booth at the Cooper Young Festival, Saturday September 14th, where visitors can learn more about Mempho Fest, purchase tickets and merchandise, participate in giveaways, and more!

Tickets are also available for purchase online at www.memphofest.com.

3-Day General Admission: $250

3-Day VIP: $770

Single Day General Admission: $120

Single Day VIP: $360

About Mempho Presents

Mempho Presents, a division of Forward Momentum, is an independent production company that crafts world-class live events and fan experiences. The group produces shows and events year-round, primarily at venues in Memphis, TN, and the Mid-South.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Stevens

[email protected]

213-200-9638

SOURCE Mempho Presents