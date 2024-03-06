Mempho Presents Announces Artist Lineup for RiverBeat Music Festival in May

The Inaugural Event Features The Fugees, Odesza, Jelly Roll, Mt. Joy, Black Pumas, Big Boi, and More. Tickets go on sale March 6th at 10 am CST.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mempho Presents announced the lineup for the first annual RiverBeat Music Festival in Tom Lee Park on May 3-5, 2024. Headliners include The Fugees, Odesza, and Jelly Roll, and tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 6th at 10 am CST. Organizers are proud to share the full 2024 lineup, including Tobe Nwigwe, The Band Camino, Killer Mike, Matt and Kim, Yung Gravy, Jessie Murph, and over two dozen other artists covering rock, pop, blues, hip-hop, country, electronic, and more. Over 50 bands will perform across five stages. View the complete lineup below:

RiverBeat Lineup

"We are so excited to host the RiverBeat Festival along the Mississippi River at Tom Lee Park. Memphians know us for Mempho Music Festival, and now we're introducing another signature event in downtown Memphis, which we believe will be a big draw for international and local visitors alike. RiverBeat was conceived as an inclusive event featuring a wide range of genres that will attract music lovers from all walks of life. Through music, we will bring our community together, support our local businesses, and attract new visitors to our city. We believe this is what Memphis is all about," said Jeff Bransford, spokesman for Mempho Presents.

Famed Memphian and two-time Grammy Award winner Boo Mitchell will be bringing his directorial talents to the festival with a special performance called Take Me To The River: Memphis. He will also perform on stage: "I believe this is a unique lineup, and I'm really impressed by the caliber of talent that signed up for our first year. I can't wait to get back out there on stage and enjoy this event with all of Memphis," he said.

All 3-Day ticketing and parking options are available now for purchase.

3-Day General Admission tickets: $249

3-Day VIP tickets: $995

3-Day Parking: $100

Daily Lineup, Schedule, plus Single-Day tickets for GA, VIP, and Parking to be released soon.

Single-Day General Admission tickets: $99

Single-Day VIP tickets: $395

Single-Day Parking: $40

Ticket and parking pricing includes all fees.

VIP amenities include:

Access to two VIP Lounges (near the two main stages) with relaxed seating Private air-conditioned restrooms Complimentary individually wrapped grab-and-go snacks Exclusive bar with premium cocktails, wine, and beer available for purchase Exclusive food options for purchase are available in VIP Complimentary WiFi in both VIP Lounges Complimentary water refill station in VIP Dedicated VIP Concierges to assist with your festival needs Dedicated entrance lane into the festival at both festival gates Official Festival Merchandise for purchase within VIP



For more information and to sign up for the latest news on artist lineup and ticket sales, fans can log onto Riverbeat.com or follow RiverBeatFest on Instagram , Facebook , and X .

About Mempho Presents

Mempho Presents, a division of Forward Momentum, is an independent promotion company that crafts world-class live events and fan experiences. The group produces shows and events year-round, primarily at venues in Memphis, TN, and the Mid-South.

