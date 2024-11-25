Mempho Presents' Shell Daze Music Festival Announces 2025 Lineup

Limited Early Bird GA and VIP Discounted Tickets Now on Sale

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Mempho Presents announced the lineup for the Shell Daze Music Festival in Overton Park Shell on April 19, 2025. The fourth annual festival will feature Lettuce, Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, and Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge. Local Memphis band The Velvet Dogs will open up the festival. Early bird special pricing is limited. GA tickets are $45.00 and VIP tickets are $100.00.

"From the electrifying guitar mastery of Grace Bowers to the fresh grooves of Lettuce with their latest album release Monorail 3000, and Shell Daze favorite Daniel Donato bringing his signature country-Americana vibe, this year's lineup truly has something for everyone," said Brent Logan, Marketing and Artist Liaison for Mempho Presents.

"Shell Daze is a great day out, with amazing multi-genre music from outstanding artists that takes you back to the days of small, laid-back festivals, where fans of great music can get their groove on."

This year's VIP ticket gets attendees admission to the festival with early entry access, access to the VIP viewing Deck, access to a private discounted bar, one event poster per ticket, free sodas and waters, 10% off all Mempho Presents merch, and entrance into a drawing to win VIP tickets to RiverBeat, SmokeSlam & Mempho Music Fest.

For tickets, visit, https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/1B006176817120AA 

For Images: Shell Daze Assets

About Mempho Presents
Proudly independent, Mempho Presents curates world-class music festivals and cultural events that draw on the rich legacy of Memphis to inspire immersive and authentic fan experiences, connecting people through the universal language of music, performance, and culture to create lasting memories. Mempho Presents is a division of Forward Momentum. For more information, visit https://memphopresents.com

Media Inquiries:
Lindsay Stevens
[email protected]
213-200-9638

SOURCE Mempho Presents

