MemryX and Macnica Announce Partnership to Accelerate Edge AI Adoption in Japan

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX Inc., a leading provider of high-performance AI accelerators for edge devices, announced a distribution and solutions partnership with Macnica, Inc., one of Japan's largest semiconductor distributors.

The agreement builds on more than a year of collaboration supporting customer engagements across Japan's growing edge-AI markets and strengthens both companies' ability to scale deployments across key sectors.

Under the framework, Macnica becomes MemryX's primary channel partner in Japan. With broad market reach and more than 26,000 customers worldwide, Macnica is well positioned to expand access to efficient, low-power AI accelerators.

Macnica will lead customer outreach and design-in activity for the MX3 portfolio. Its engineering teams will provide localized technical support, including PoC development, testing, and training to accelerate evaluations and simplify integration.

"We're thrilled to expand our presence in Japan through this partnership with Macnica," said Keith Kressin, CEO of MemryX. "Japan is one of the world's most advanced markets for edge-AI innovation, and Macnica's combination of customer reach and engineering depth makes them an ideal partner. Together, we can enable faster evaluations, smoother design-ins, and broader adoption of MX3-based solutions."

Keisuke Ito, Company President of Clavis Company, Macnica, Inc. stated, "We are delighted to announce our partnership with MemryX. As the adoption of edge AI accelerates, MemryX's solutions—designed to deliver both high performance and energy efficiency while ensuring ease of use—make them an indispensable partner for Macnica. Until now, we have supported customers not only by providing hardware but also by assisting with AI model implementation and optimization. Through this collaboration with MemryX, we will deliver innovative edge AI experiences to more customers and further accelerate the societal adoption of edge AI."

Both companies are already engaging target OEMs and planning workshops, localized demos, and market-development programs.

About MemryX Inc.

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs edge AI processing solutions powered by a proprietary compute-at-memory technology and dataflow architecture. By combining high performance and accuracy with low system power, MemryX solutions cater to various industries, including transportation, IoT, and a wide range of industrial and consumer applications.

About Macnica:

Macnica is a service and solutions company that handles the latest technologies in a comprehensive manner, with semiconductors and cybersecurity at its core. With operations in 91 locations in 28 countries and regions around the world, the company leverages the technical capabilities and global network it has cultivated over its 50-year history to discover, propose, and implement cutting-edge technologies such as AI, IoT, and autonomous driving.

