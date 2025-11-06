Saudi AI & Edge Computing Hackathon 2025 Celebrates Student Innovation and Real-World AI Solutions

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi AI & Edge Computing Hackathon 2025, hosted by Prince Sultan University in collaboration with MemryX, showcased how academia and industry can come together to accelerate the future of intelligent systems. Over several days, student innovators from across the Kingdom demonstrated breakthrough applications of artificial intelligence and edge computing, developing real-world solutions that reflect the growing momentum of Saudi Arabia's technology ecosystem.

More than 15 student teams designed AI-powered solutions addressing challenges across healthcare, industrial automation, and public safety. Guided by mentors from leading organizations including MemryX, participants gained hands-on experience applying AI models to real-world problems using edge-optimized hardware and software.

Keith Kressin, CEO of MemryX, congratulated the participants and winners:

"It's inspiring to see the next generation of engineers applying AI to solve meaningful challenges. Events like this accelerate the growth of edge innovation and showcase the incredible talent emerging in Saudi Arabia. MemryX is proud to support these students and their journey toward building a more intelligent future."

Hackathon Winners:

Winner – SurvAI

Team Leads: Muddassir Khalidi, Ahmed Ammar, and Hamza

Description: A vision system that combines facial recognition and NLP-based object detection to generate real-time reports for security and monitoring applications.

Prize: Cash award and internship opportunity with MemryX.

First Runner-Up – Qinspect

Team Lead: Tala Ismail AlOraini

Description: A real-time quality inspection platform using a single MemryX MX3 M.2 module to process four concurrent high-resolution video streams with millisecond latency.

Second Runner-Up – SiteGuard

Team Lead: Muath Abdulaziz Almansour

Description: An autonomous drone system for monitoring construction and industrial sites, ensuring safety compliance and perimeter security.

Innovation Award – Cano

Team Lead: Raneem Jehad Abumoustafa

Description: A Smart AI Cane powered by MemryX Edge AI, designed to help visually impaired users navigate safely and independently.

Dr. Heba Alkhoshaim, Vice President of Student Life at Prince Sultan University, commended the participants:

"You've proven that innovation doesn't just happen in Silicon Valley—it's happening right here in Riyadh, where creativity and determination drive our progress."

The hackathon reinforced Saudi Arabia's growing position as a center for technological advancement and entrepreneurship. MemryX remains committed to supporting hands-on learning and empowering students to transform ideas into intelligent solutions that shape the future of AI.

