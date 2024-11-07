MemryX Announces the Public Release of its Innovative Developer Hub 1.0

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX, a leader in AI accelerators for edge computing, has publicly released their Developer Hub, a comprehensive suite of software tools and resources designed for deploying MemryX Edge AI accelerators in prototype or full production systems. The developer hub can now be freely accessed by anyone at memryx.com

MemryX has prioritized automated tools and open source, to make it as simple and open as possible to implement dedicated Edge AI computing. Examples and tutorials are designed to be used by a wide variety of developers with varying experience.

One item not included in the Developer Hub is a traditional Model Zoo, or a finite collection of models specifically modified for MemryX hardware. Instead, automated tools enable developers to use an unlimited selection of source models. These models run efficiently and accurately on MemryX AI hardware without needing any modifications. For reference, the developer hub also provides hundreds of models from various public sources, all tested for performance, latency, and accuracy.

Telit Cinterion, a global company who has pioneered an end-to-end system approach to managing IoT devices, actively uses MemryX hardware and developer hub tools.

"The combination of MemryX MX3 AI Accelerator with Telit Cinterion deviceWISE AI significantly enhances edge AI deployments for Industrial 4.0," said David DeLaRosa, VP Telit Cinterion, IoT Platforms Department. "The Developer Hub is a powerful solution that was straightforward to integrate with deviceWISE VI Studio. We've concluded that MemryX provides a great alternative to GPU and aligns very well with our product and the needs of our customers.''

The developer hub will continue to evolve over time, including adding more examples and tutorials. Later in 2024, MemryX will also be introducing a community page for developers to communicate with each other and directly with MemryX engineers.

"With the public launch of our Developer Hub, our goal is to make as easy and open as possible for anyone to implement accelerated Edge AI applications. We look forward to working with developers to build a growing online community." said Keith Kressin, CEO of MemryX.

**About MemryX**

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company pioneering Edge AI processing solutions powered by its proprietary compute-at-memory technology and dataflow architecture. By delivering high performance and accuracy at low power, MemryX solutions enable industries including transportation, IoT, industrial automation, and consumer electronics to unlock the full potential of AI at the Edge. MemryX is backed by premier investors, including HarbourVest, Arm IoT Fund, eLab Ventures, M Ventures, and Motus Ventures. Headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI, MemryX also has offices in Bangalore, India, and Taipei and Hsinchu, Taiwan.

For more information, visit [www.MemryX.com](http://www.MemryX.com).

This press release emphasizes MemryX's commitment to empowering developers by providing a simplified yet powerful platform to deploy AI applications on Edge devices, fostering Edge AI development across critical industries.

