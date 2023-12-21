MemryX Demos Production Ready AI Accelerator (MX3) During 2024 CES Show

News provided by

MemryX

21 Dec, 2023, 13:15 ET

Demos include showcasing the benefits of edge AI accelerators for intelligent video monitoring, next-gen AI PC computing, smart cities, and many more.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX Inc. is announcing the availability of production level silicon of its cutting-edge AI Accelerator (MX3). MemryX is a pioneering startup specializing in accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices. In less than 30 days after receiving production silicon from TSMC, MemryX will publicly showcase the ability to efficiently run hundreds of unaltered AI models at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan 9 through Jan 12.

Live demonstrations include:

  • Multi-stream AI-enabled video management system (VMS) solution customizable to a broad range of real-world intelligent monitoring, surveillance, safety and analytical applications.
  • AI Powered PC (AIPC) establishing the value of using a MemryX discrete accelerated AI processor in a Windows based PC, alongside a traditional CPU and GPU.
  • Edge AI for accelerating Threat and Weapons Detection in Public Spaces in partnership with Cachengo's Intelligent Edge platforms.
  • Real-time AI-enhanced avatar-based video which can be quickly integrated into a number of video conferencing applications such as remote collaboration, online education, and self-help applications.
  • Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) Detection in partnership with Edge Impulse's IDE showcasing the entire flow of developing algorithms, optimizing AI models, and facilitating workflow and deployment.
  • AI-enhanced aerial informatics and robotics simulation (AirSim) demonstrating the performance improvement opportunities available by using AI acceleration hardware for this open-source simulation platform.
  • Generational Language Model showcasing a very small (<100M parameters) Gen AI language model running very efficiently using MemryX at-memory computing.
  • Smart city traffic management powered by advanced AI processing, making Edge Computing truly intelligent in partnership with Fracctal.

Meet the MemryX team during CES.
If your organization is interested in developing AI applications leveraging the MemryX AI accelerator (MX3) and MemryX's partner ecosystem and is interested in meeting with MemryX's leadership team, please email [email protected]. You're also invited to stop by our hospitality suite during CES at the Palazzo Hotel to say hello to the MemryX team and enjoy some refreshments.

About MemryX
MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs edge AI processing solutions powered by a proprietary compute-at-memory technology and dataflow architecture. By combining high performance and accuracy with low system power and a high-performance architecture, MemryX solutions are able to power AI needs for a number of industries, including transportation, IoT, and a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. MemryX is backed by leading investors including HarbourVest, Arm IoT Fund, eLab Ventures, M Ventures, and Motus Ventures. MemryX has headquarters in Ann Arbor, Mich., with offices in Bangalore, India, Taipei and Hsinchu, Taiwan. www.MemryX.com

SOURCE MemryX

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.