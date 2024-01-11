MemryX Inc. and Lenovo Demonstrate the MemryX MX3 AI Accelerator Integrated into the Lenovo ThinkCentre neo Ultra Desktop PC at CES 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX Inc. announced a significant milestone today with the demonstration of its MX3 AI accelerator chip operating on the Lenovo ThinkCentre neo Ultra desktop PC at CES 2024. This collaborative AI PC integration enables the next generation of high-performance computing, utilizing the combined strengths of the CPU, GPU, and discrete neural processing unit (NPU) to elevate application performance and new usages to the PC.

The system configuration can support up to 40 TFLOPs, and seamlessly run a wide variety of AI-centric use cases. The Lenovo ThinkCentre neo Ultra is expected to be available in Q2'24. For more information on the ThinkCentre neo please visit Lenovo online at: https://news.lenovo.com/pressroom/press-releases/ai-pc-thinkbook-laptops-thinkcentre-neo-desktops-productive-creative-power/ For more information on the MX3 AI accelerator, please visit MemryX online at www.MemryX.com.

About MemryX

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs edge AI processing solutions powered by a proprietary compute-at-memory technology and dataflow architecture. By combining high performance and accuracy with low system power and a high-performance architecture, MemryX solutions are able to power AI needs for a number of industries, including transportation, IoT, and a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. MemryX is backed by leading investors including HarbourVest, Arm IoT Fund, eLab Ventures, M Ventures, and Motus Ventures. MemryX has headquarters in Ann Arbor, Mich., with offices in Bangalore, India, Taipei and Hsinchu, Taiwan. www.MemryX.com

