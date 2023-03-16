MemryX Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Nota.ai to Accelerate Deployment of AI Algorithms on MemryX's Advanced AI Chips

ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX Inc., a pioneering startup focused on accelerating artificial intelligence (AI) processing for edge devices, announced it has formed a partnership with Nota.ai, a leading AI ISV, to streamline the development, testing, and deployment of AI models on MemryX's advanced AI accelerator chips.

MemryX's edge AI chips have broad application in the transportation, IoT, robotic, industrial, and edge computing industries. They feature high-performance and low-latency AI processing using a proprietary at-memory computing and dataflow architecture. Developers can now leverage Nota.ai's software platform to search, compress and automatically deploy artificial intelligence models on MemryX edge AI processors.

The partnership allows AI developers to quickly port models to MemryX advanced AI chips slashing deployment times from weeks to days. Developers can rapidly design, validate and test new AI algorithms on physical hardware while benefiting from MemryX's unique architecture that offers low-power, high performance, and low latency.

"Nota.ai and MemryX's products are complementary, effortlessly resolving AI engineers' development and deployment pain points," noted Keith Kressin, President & CEO of MemryX. "Nota.ai's optimized and compressed AI models targeted to run on our AI accelerators deliver a cost effective and highly performant solution. We're thrilled to partner with Nota.ai because they have a proven solution stack, and together, we can enable the next generation of edge AI solutions."

The tight relationship between Nota.ai's software stack and MemryX's hardware opens the door to rapid deployment of advanced AI solutions. Among the first is Nota.ai's Driver Management System (Nota DMS), a lightweight off-the-shelf AI-based driver monitoring system that can substantially improve road safety.

Available to vehicle manufacturers, the Nota DMS solution encompasses driver identification, drowsiness detection, distraction detection and unsafe driver behavior detection. NetsPresso's hardware-aware AI model optimization and compression platform allow the embedded AI models in Nota DMS to run unmodified and fully optimized on MemryX hardware.

MemryX AI accelerators support all popular AI software frameworks, including PyTorch, ONNX, TensorFlow and Keras; all popular processors, including x86, Arm and RISC-V; and all modern operating systems, such as Linux, Windows, and Android. Hundreds of AI models have been verified on MemryX silicon which is sampling now to numerous customers with production planned Q4'23.

"Our partnership with MemryX allows AI developers to move from development to deployment more quickly," said Myungsu Chae, CEO of Nota.ai. "And enables new features to be quickly integrated into their AI stack. MemryX's hardware platform delivers the advanced hardware capabilities our customers want, and we expect to see new AI solutions brought to market quickly due to our collaboration."

Co-founded in 2019 by Dr. Wei Lu, MemryX is working to develop a leading AI accelerator for edge devices. Dr. Lu, an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science professor at the University of Michigan, worked over ten years on memory centric computing architectures and spent nearly three years at MemryX developing and proving the company's unique approach. His expertise in memory systems and neuromorphic computing is internationally recognized.

About MemryX

MemryX Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company that designs edge AI processing solutions powered by a proprietary compute-at-memory technology and dataflow architecture. By combining high performance and accuracy with low system power and a high-performance architecture, MemryX solutions are able to power AI needs for a number of industries, including transportation, IoT, and a wide range of industrial and consumer applications. MemryX is backed by leading investors including HarbourVest, Arm IoT Fund, eLab Ventures, M Ventures, and Motus Ventures. MemryX has headquarters in Ann Arbor, Mich., with offices in Bangalore, India, Taipei and Hsinchu, Taiwan. www.MemryX.com

About Nota.ai

Nota provides AI model optimization and AI application development services such as intelligent transportation systems, driver monitoring systems, and more, based on lightweight source technology. In addition, as a member of the NVIDIA Inception program and a user of the NVIDIA Metropolis video analytics application framework, Nota's competitive technological advantage is being recognized in the global market. Nota.ai .

