MemryX to Showcase Edge AI Solutions at GSX 2024

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX, a leading provider of AI accelerators for the Edge, will be showcasing innovative new solutions at GSX 2024, the premier security industry event taking place in Orlando, Florida from September 23-25.

MemryX will be publicly demonstrating several capabilities of the industry leading MX3 Edge AI Accelerator. One demo will showcase AI based object detection for 81 separate and simultaneous video streams, each operating at 30 frames per second (fps). Another demo will be an AI powered video management system (VMS) courtesy of Network Optix, offering enhanced security and improved operational efficiency.

"We're thrilled to join MemryX for a joint demo at this year's GSX Conference," said James Cox, Vice President of Business Development at Network Optix. "The demo showcases how the Nx Enterprise Video Operating System (Nx EVOS), and Nx AI Manager, enables users to effortlessly build and deploy video AI solutions at enterprise scale using edge devices powered by MemryX AI accelerators."

Additional partner solutions being showcased include Dynics, J-Squared, and Unigen. "Dynics computers, known for their robust performance and reliability in industrial environments, are now enhanced with MemryX technology.," said Ed Gatt, CEO of Dynics, Inc. "This integration brings advanced AI capabilities to the forefront, enabling real-time data processing and machine learning applications directly at the edge. With MemryX, Dynics systems can handle complex tasks more efficiently, providing faster insights and improved operational efficiency. This powerful combination is set to revolutionize industrial automation and smart manufacturing.''

Demonstrations at GSX 2024 will provide a valuable opportunity for attendees to see the transformative potential of Edge AI acceleration for security applications. Until now, these solutions have often used graphics processing units (GPUs). In contrast, a single MemryX Edge AI accelerator module is far more efficient, offering a 10x power reduction for fanless operation along with higher performance and lower system costs.

Attendees of GSX 2024 are encouraged to visit MemryX's booth (#2444) to learn more about the company's AI accelerators and the opportunity to revolutionize Edge AI deployments. To learn more about MemryX's solutions and its participation in GSX 2024, please visit the MemryX website at memryx.com or the GSX website at gsx.org. Partner information is available from Network Optics (networkoptics.com) and Dynics, Inc (dynics.com).

