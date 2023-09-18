MEMS Microphone Market to grow by USD 812.96 million between 2022 - 2027, Growth Driven by the Demand for earphones and headphones - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) Microphone Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the mems microphone market between 2023 and 2027 is USD 812.96 millionThe growing market for earphones and headphones drives the MEMS microphone market. Given the growing disposable income, greater penetration of the mobile market, and expanding urban population, the headset market grows. Due to the development of active noise-canceling technology, disturbances are increasingly minimized, providing customers with a high-quality listening experience. Additionally, microphone-equipped headphones also continue to grow compared to wireless, sports, and smart headphones. As Europe and North America are the main markets, it is estimated that the demand will also come from emerging markets during the forecast period. This is due to the prevalence of smartphones in this region. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the MEMS microphone market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Global MEMS Microphone Market 2023-2027
  • Market Challenge - The declining average selling price (ASP) of MEMS microphones challenges the growth of the MEMS microphone market. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The MEMS microphone market has been segmented by Application (Consumer electronics, Healthcare, Automotive, and Others), Type (Analog and Digital), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 

  • The consumer electronics segment is significant during the forecast period. The consumer electronics segment includes the use of MEMS microphones in mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and wearable devices. This includes a variety of devices that are useful for both entertainment and work. Factors like the growth in consumer electronics are mainly owing to the change in consumer behavior patterns. Furthermore, factors such as the growing disposable income and standards of living, along with the decreasing prices of electronic devices, add to the raised demand for consumer electronics. For example, in 2022, the MEMS microphone market is expected to rise owing to the recovery of semiconductor facilities and electronics manufacturing units across the globe. Hence, such factors fuel the growth of the consumer electronics segment of the MEMS microphone market during the forecast period.
  • Geo Segment - APAC will contribute 47% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. View a FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the mems microphone market:

AAC Technologies Holdings Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Cirrus Logic Inc., Goertek Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Knowles Corp., OMRON Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, TDK Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V.

