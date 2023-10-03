MEMS Technology Revolutionizing Industries: Asia-Pacific Leads with $16.7 Billion in Revenue

DUBLIN, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Technology: Current and Future Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected value of $41.5 billion by 2028, according to a comprehensive market analysis. This marks a significant increase from $28.5 billion in 2023, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%.

The driving force behind this surge in the use of silicon for MEMS fabrication is its versatility, mechanical properties, and cost-effectiveness. Silicon, one of the most abundant elements on Earth, has become a pivotal material in the MEMS industry due to its compatibility with most integrated circuit (IC) technologies.

MEMS technology plays a pivotal role in various sectors, including transportation, telecommunications, healthcare, and more. Key advantages include seamless integration with semiconductor chips, compact size, reduced power consumption, lower costs, and enhanced reliability. The increased adoption of MEMS has also given rise to supporting industries, including MEMS design software, design services, specialized fabrication equipment, and fabrication facilities.

The report segments the global MEMS market based on device type, application, and region. Device types include sensors and actuators, with sensors experiencing significant growth, expected to register a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

In terms of applications, the consumer electronics segment dominated the market in 2022, holding a substantial 48.4% market share. Geographic analysis reveals that Asia-Pacific held the highest revenue share (38.2%) in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance, reaching a value of $16.7 billion by 2028.

North America followed closely, accounting for 27.3% of MEMS volume share in 2022. Leading manufacturers in the MEMS industry include Robert Bosch, Broadcom, TDK, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, Qorvo, Amphenol, Texas Instruments, and others. The trend towards strategic partnerships and collaborations is expected to persist, further driving the growth of the MEMS market.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global MEMS market, including market trends and estimated data for the forecast period from 2023 to 2028. It provides revenue forecasts based on device type, application, and region. The report is presented in a user-friendly format, featuring tables and charts/figures to facilitate understanding.

Key Highlights of the Report:

  • 7.8% CAGR expected, with the MEMS market reaching $41.5 billion by 2028.
  • Silicon's versatility and cost-effectiveness drive MEMS development.
  • MEMS technology crucial in transportation, telecommunications, healthcare, and more.
  • Asia-Pacific holds the highest revenue share, with consumer electronics dominating the market.
  • Leading manufacturers include Robert Bosch, Broadcom, TDK, and others.
  • Strategic partnerships and collaborations to drive further growth.

The full report, featuring 37 data tables and 28 additional tables, offers a detailed examination of MEMS technology, market trends, and growth factors. It also explores ESG developments, patent activity, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), venture fundings, and emerging MEMS technologies. 

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

  • Overview
  • Market Drivers
  • High Adoption Rate of Mems, Consumer Electronics Devices
  • Rising Popularity of Internet of Things (Iot) in Manufacturing Industry
  • Market Challenges
  • Lack of Standardized Fabrication Processes for Mems
  • Substitution of Mems, by Nano Electromechanical Systems (Nems)
  • Market Opportunities
  • High Growth in Automotive Applications
  • Rising Use of Radio Frequency (Rf) Mems

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Material

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device Type

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 Environmental, Social and Governance (Esg) Developments

  • Overview
  • Esg Performance in Mems Market
  • Environmental Impact
  • Social Responsibility
  • Governance
  • Current Status of Esg in the Mems Market
  • Consumer Attitudes Towards Esg in Mems Market
  • Case Study
  • Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Overview
  • Key Emerging Trends/Technologies for Mems
  • Miniaturization
  • Next-Generation Micromirrors
  • Biosensors/Bioinformatics
  • Nanomaterials in Mems
  • Development of Mems Technology

Chapter 11 Patent Review and New Developments

  • Overview
  • Recently Granted Patents (Dec. 2022-Jan. 2023)
  • Chapter 12 M&A and Venture Funding Outlook
  • Overview
  • M&A Analysis
  • Venture Capital Fundings in Mems Industry

Chapter 13 Competitive Landscape

  • Overview
  • Players Market Share Analysis
  • Mems Foundry Services
  • Strategic Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles

Chapter 15 Appendix: Acronyms

