Men Lead Spending on "Little Luxuries" amid Growing Economic Caution

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Against a backdrop of continued economic uncertainty, Americans are maintaining—or even increasing—their spending on "little luxuries" more than they are cutting back. That's according to a survey of 3,000 US consumers from The Conference Board, based on their self-reported spending behaviors (which may or may not align with actual spending).

The report reveals that affordable indulgences like healthy at-home foods, ice cream, non-alcoholic beverages, and streaming content are proving resilient, even as consumers cut back overall on certain discretionary purchases—including dining out, apparel, travel, and live entertainment. Yet, for a portion of US consumers, some of these same areas have become more popular. One person's treat is another's cost-saving opportunity.

The findings highlight a divergent economy: higher-income households are fueling the growth in little luxuries disproportionately relative to their segment size, especially in more costly categories such as travel and live entertainment. And perhaps surprisingly, men—not women—are driving growth in most small luxury categories.

"Today's most popular small luxuries reflect a mix of mindful indulgence and broader consumer trends—healthier eating, shared experiences, and affordable entertainment," said Denise Dahlhoff, PhD, Director of Marketing & Communications Research at The Conference Board and author of the report. "Consumers value affordable, feel-good everyday pleasures even more during uncertain times, especially those that support healthy living. Likewise, streaming services both reflect our digital lifestyles and offer a lower-cost alternative to live events."

Key findings from the report include:

Consumers continue to indulge—especially in food and experiential services.

Healthy at-home food leads the list of small luxury categories that have been purchased more frequently than four months prior, ahead of eating out and ice cream—all food-related categories.

leads the list of small luxury categories that have been purchased more frequently than four months prior, ahead of eating out and ice cream—all food-related categories. Leading non-food categories that have been purchased more often are clothing, streaming content, and travel. This reflects both evergreen delights (apparel) and digital lifestyle and experience-seeking (streaming, travel).

These patterns point to a shift toward "practical pleasure"—affordable treats that blend emotional satisfaction with necessary spending.

Men are leading the growth in little luxuries.

Across nearly all categories except cosmetics, men are spending more frequently on small indulgences than women.

frequently on small indulgences than women. Men are especially fueling growth in live entertainment, exercise, tech devices, gaming, travel, and alcoholic beverages.

The findings challenge outdated stereotypes that women are "frivolous spenders." Instead, they show that men are driving discretionary purchases during uncertain times, while women may be more financially cautious, focusing more on the household budget and prices.

Higher-income households are driving disproportionate growth.

Consumers earning over $125,000 per year account for a notably larger share of small-luxury spending than their population size would suggest.

account for a notably larger share of small-luxury spending than their population size would suggest. They particularly contribute to the growth in digital wellness, travel, and live entertainment, while lower-income households focus their small treats on ice cream, beverages, healthy at-home food, and clothing.

while lower-income households focus their small treats on This reinforces a two-speed economy, with affluent consumers still able to indulge in costlier discretionary spending while others prioritize essentials.

Younger consumers remain the "treat generation."

US consumers under 55 are buying small luxuries more often than older groups.

are buying small luxuries more often than older groups. Younger consumers are also cutting back less across categories, making them an attractive target audience for marketers of affordable indulgences.

In particular, younger consumers are driving more frequent purchases in categories such as spa services, gaming, exercise, and digital wellness.

