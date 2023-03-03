MENA-3 Games Market Report 2023: Revenue is Estimated to be $1.8 Billion in 2022, Rising to $2.8 Billion in 2026 at a 5-Year CAGR of Nearly 10%

Mar 03, 2023, 22:15 ET
What You'll Learn from this Report:
This report covers the MENA (Middle East North Africa) region. The MENA games market has quickly emerged as a key growth region for the global video game industry.
To provide a representative overview of Arabic-speaking markets, the report focuses on the MENA-3: Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Egypt. The report includes a comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2026 by games segment, key data on game publishers, games rankings, growth drivers, and trends. This includes details on esports, product distribution, payments, financial transaction events, regulations, and qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, spending, and behavior, with gamer behavior based on a survey of 1,126 gamers across the three countries.
Key Takeaways from the Analysis:
- MENA-3 games revenue is estimated to be $1.8 billion in 2022 rising to $2.8 billion in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of nearly 10%, and 56% higher than the value at the end of 2022
- MENA-3 gamers are estimated to number 67.4 million in 2022, rising to 87.3 million in 2026 at a 5-year CAGR of nearly 6% indicating ARPU will rise over time
- Egypt has the largest gaming population and is the fastest growing market in the MENA-3 region. Saudi Arabia is the largest market by games revenue and is considered the gaming powerhouse of the region, while the UAE has the highest ARPU of the three markets
- Growth will be driven by mobile gaming, public and private sector investment, and esports, and likely to catapult the region alongside global esports giants such as Singapore and China
- 76% of gamers in the MENA-3 region are under the age of 35, with Egypt having a significantly higher percentage of gamers under 25 years old - who are considered digital natives - compared to Saudi Arabia and UAE
- 73% of gamers in MENA-3 engage with esports in some capacity such as watching esports content, playing esports games, or competing in amateur or professional tournaments
What's Included:
- A comprehensive market model and 5-year forecast through 2026 by games segment
- Qualitative and quantitative analysis on gamer demand, behavior, and usage for mobile, PC, and console games, hardware, and accessories
- Growth drivers and trends
- Spotlights on Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Egypt
- Top games and game rankings
- Game publishers
- Gamer demand, spending, influences, and behavior
- Distribution
- Payments
- Esports
- Hardware and accessories
- M&A activity
- Internet cafes
- Regulations
- 101 slides
- 34 exhibits
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Highlights
- Video Games & Esports Overview
- Market Model Overview
2. Regional Overview
- MENA-3 Market Model
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Inhibitors
- Saudi Arabia Overview
- Saudi Arabia 2022 Highlight
- Saudi Arabia Market Size and Forecast
- UAE Overview
- UAE 2022 Highlight
- UAE Market Size and Forecast
- Egypt Overview
- Egypt 2022 Highlight
- Egypt Market Size and Forecast
3. Gamer Survey Demographics
- Gender & Age
- Job & Salary
- Gaming Time
4. Mobile Games Market
- Overview
- Market Model
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Top Games
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Top Mobile Games Publishers
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Top Games and Genres
- Time Spent on Gaming
- Preferred Payment Method for IAP
- Purchase Influences
- Types of IAP Purchased
- Purchase Drivers
- Preferred App for Game Downloads
5. PC Games Market
- Overview
- Market Model
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Top Genres
- Time Spent on Gaming
- Preferred Payment Method for IAP
- Spending Behavior
- Purchase Drivers
- Purchase Influences
- Preferred Game Distribution Platform
6. Console Games Market
- Overview
- Market Model
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Top Games
- Time Spent on Gaming
- Spending Behavior
- Type of Console Owned
7. Internet Cafes
- Overview
- Visitation Frequency and Drivers
- Hours Spent Playing by Location
- Reasons for Internet Cafe Gaming
8. Esports and Livestreaming
- Overview
- Growth Drivers
- Engagement with Esports
- Top Platforms for Gaming Content and Livestreaming
- Time Spent Viewing Gaming Content and Livestreaming
9. Hardware, Network and Technology
- Gaming Hardware, Network and Infrastructure
- Popular PC Brands
- Popular Smartphone Brands
- Cloud Gaming Experience
- Investment in New Technologies
- Interest in New Technologies
10. Localization and Payments
- Localization and Culturalization in MENA-3
- Attitude toward Video Game Localization
- Attitude towards Online Gaming and Using Voice Chat
- Payment Options in MENA-3
11. Regulations & M&A
- Saudi Arabia's Regulatory Environment
- Game Approval Regulations in Saudi Arabia and UAE
- UAE's Regulatory Environment
- Egypt's Regulatory Environment
- M&A and Investment Activity in MENA-3 2021-2022
12. Appendix (Methodology, Genre List and Glossary)
