Menards Dominates Home Improvement Retail: Market Force Information Study Reveals Who is Truly Nailing It

ATLANTA, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Force Information has released the results of their latest panel research study on home improvement retailers in the United States, revealing significant insights into consumer preferences and brand performance. Menards has emerged as the top performer, outshining competitors with impressive scores in multiple categories.

Consumer Insights:

Value for Dollar: The primary request from consumers is increasing value for their dollar, a metric where Menards excels. Menards landed first in this important measure with a top box score of 58.1% besting the average of 39.8% by a significant margin.

Brand-Specific Highlights:

Customer Assistance: Ace Hardware is distinguished for superior customer assistance, with 67.3% of visitors receiving help during their most recent visit. When associates recommend products, customers purchase the recommended items 86% of the time.

Demographic Insights: The study featured a diverse cross-section of consumers, representing various ages and income levels, with 31% male and 69% female respondents. The majority are DIY enthusiasts, reflecting the growing trend of consumers taking on home improvement projects themselves.

Menards: A Leader in Home Improvement Founded in 1958, Menards is a family-owned company headquartered in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Known for its slogan "Save BIG Money," Menards offers a wide range of home improvement products at competitive prices. The company's commitment to providing high-quality merchandise, exceptional customer service, and great value has cemented its reputation as a leading retailer in the industry. Menards' success is driven by its core values of integrity, customer focus, and innovation, consistently delivering an exceptional shopping experience to its customers.

About Market Force Information

Market Force helps leading global brands improve the customer experience and operations at each location. Through an integrated services package including mystery shopping, site audits, contact center, social reviews, surveys, employee engagement and analytics Market Force drives consistent growth and profitability for its valued clients.

Market Force provides solutions for restaurants, big box and specialty retail, grocery, petro-convenience, hospitality, travel, telecom, technology, energy, education, health and wellness, movie studios and theatres, fitness, financial services, gaming, CPG, alcohol and tobacco, pharma, government agencies and more.

