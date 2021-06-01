Menarini Announces New SEL24/MEN1703 Clinical Data from DIAMOND-01 Trial

DIAMOND-01 (CLI24-001; clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03008187) is a First-in-Human, Phase I/II, dose escalation and cohort expansion trial of SEL24/MEN1703, a first-in-class, orally available, dual PIM/FLT3 inhibitor licensed by Menarini from Ryvu Therapeutics and currently investigated as a single agent for the treatment of patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

In the dose escalation part of the DIAMOND-01 trial, SEL24/MEN1703 demonstrated a manageable safety profile up to the recommended dose (RD) of 125 mg/day, along with initial evidence of anti-leukemic activity in a single agent setting.

Data reported in the ASCO and EHA posters refer to patients enrolled in the Phase II, cohort expansion part of the study, which confirmed the manageable safety profile of the drug at the RD and showed preliminary single agent efficacy in relapsed/refractory AML, particularly in patients with IDH mutant disease either naïve or previously exposed to IDH inhibitors. These results warrant further investigation of SEL24/MEN1703 in AML, with a potential to focus in the IDH mutated subset.

"We are thrilled to share encouraging results for SEL24/MEN1703 in treating patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia," said Dirk Laurent, M.D., Global Therapeutic Area Head – Oncology at Menarini Ricerche, the R&D division of the Menarini Group. "The data, which will be presented in our posters at both ASCO and EHA annual meetings, provides a strong rationale for further clinical development, including the potential to focus on a molecularly defined subset of patients. This accomplishment reflects our sustained commitment to improving the lives of patients with difficult-to-treat cancer and underscores the value of our precision oncology approach."

Updated results from DIAMOND-01 (CLI24-001) trial: a Phase I/II study of SEL24/MEN1703, a first-in-class dual PIM/FLT3 kinase inhibitor, in acute myeloid leukemia.

Topic: Hematologic Malignancies—Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and Allotransplant

Abstract Code: 7023, Poster presentation

Results from DIAMOND-01 (CLI24-001) trial: First in Human Study of SEL24/MEN1703, a dual PIM/FLT3 Kinase Inhibitor, in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Topic: Acute myeloid leukemia - Clinical

Abstract Code: EP455, Poster presentation

SEL24/MEN1703 is a first-in-class, orally available, dual PIM/FLT3 inhibitor in-licensed by Menarini from Ryvu Therapeutics. It is an investigational compound, not approved for use by regulatory authorities, currently being evaluated in the DIAMOND-01 trial (CLI24-001; clinicaltrials.gov identifier NCT03008187) for the treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

