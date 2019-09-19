Menarini Silicon Biosystems Launches the MSBiosuite Bioinformatic Platform, Partners with BlueBee

BOLOGNA, Italy, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Menarini Silicon Biosystems today announces the launch of the MSBiosuite, a cloud-based data analysis solution that completes the company workflow* for liquid biopsy and formalin-fixed paraffin embedded (FFPE) tissue analysis, and provides a powerful tool to bridge the gap between sequencing data and consolidated results.

The MSBiosuite was developed in partnership with BlueBee, the global genomics data platform company. The newly integrated data solution provides optimized next-generation sequencing (NGS) data processing, analysis, interpretation and reporting for users of Menarini NGS library preparation kits. The solution meets clinical data security and compliance requirements and guarantees data residency within the region of choice.

"We have removed the complexity and high barrier that traditionally exist for bioinformatics, data management, and clinical data compliance and security," said Fabio Piazzalunga, CEO of Menarini Silicon Biosystems. "With MSBiosuite, we now offer an integrated data solution that completes our single-cell liquid biopsy and FFPE workflows and will support our customers in getting to actionable results with efficiency and confidence."

MSBiosuite is designed to automate processing of raw sequencing data generated with Ampli1™ and DEPArray™ NGS kits for single circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and FFPE tissue analysis respectively, and provides information on copy number profiling and somatic variants.

"Through this partnership, BlueBee enables Menarini Silicon Biosystems to make the data tangible, actionable, and compliant with global health data regulations," says Hans Cobben, CEO of BlueBee.

A clinical interpretation report is optionally available with the Ampli1 and DEPArray OncoSeek pipelines. Clinically relevant variants are classified by levels of known significance and layers of diagnostic, prognostic, therapeutic and biomarker evidence are integrated. The service also incorporates deep scientific and clinical analysis of each patient's molecular data, to identify and prioritize the best clinical trial options.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems has also introduced the NGS library preparation kit, Ampli1 OncoSeek Panel for Illumina® platform, which complements Ampli1 LowPass kit for comprehensive single-cell molecular profiling. Ampli1 OncoSeek Panel allows simultaneous detection of single nucleotide variants (SNVs), insertions/deletions (indels) and focal copy number amplification in 60 clinically relevant, oncology-related genes starting from DNA amplified with best-in-class Ampli1 WGA kit.

The MSBiosuite and Ampli1 OncoSeek Panel for Illumina® platforms are now available in Europe and will be available in the United States later this year. For additional product and availability information, visit www.siliconbiosystems.com.

About Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Menarini Silicon Biosystems offers unique rare cell technologies and solutions that provide clinical researchers with access to unparalleled resolution in the study of cells and their molecular characterization. The company's CELLSEARCH® and DEPArray™ technologies together provide an end-to-end solution for enumeration and sorting of rare cells with single-cell precision.

Menarini Silicon Biosystems, based in Bologna, Italy, and Huntingdon Valley, PA, US, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group, a multinational pharmaceutical, biotechnology and diagnostics company headquartered in Florence, Italy, with 17,640 employees in 136 countries.

About BlueBee

BlueBee is a global bioinformatics software solutions provider offering fit-for-purpose configurability on its secure, global bioinformatics platform to process, analyze, share, aggregate, mine, and manage data. 'Powered by BlueBee' data solutions are efficiently developed and deployed in partnership with assay developers, service laboratories, biopharma, and clinical research organizations, as well as for population-scale initiatives. BlueBee optimally enables our partner's end users as a seamless brand experience with a shared mission—to power precision medicine.

For more information about BlueBee visit www.bluebee.com.

*For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

