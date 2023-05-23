Mend.io Named a Visionary in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Application Security Testing

Mend.io delivers complete automated remediation workflows

TEL AVIV, Israel and BOSTON, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend.io announced today that the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Visionary in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing.* The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company's overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"This is an important time for application security as the consequences of insecure and vulnerable applications are being felt by businesses and consumers around the world. The threat environment facing the supply chain is rapidly worsening, and those developing software are increasingly being held accountable for its security. Yet enterprises still struggle to deliver secure code into production and fix critical vulnerabilities or respond to new attacks in a timely way. We believe the best and most effective way for organizations to improve their application posture is through automation," said Rami Saas, Mend.io founder and CEO.

Mend.io, an innovator of open-source security, has expanded its product portfolio to encompass SAST, containers, IAC, and supply chain detection. The company also manages Renovate, the industry's best source of data on trusted fixes, with more than one billion downloads to date. This intelligence is baked into Mend.io workflows, enabling developers to upgrade with confidence. Today, Mend.io has hundreds of enterprise customers that rely on this data for automated fix suggestions.

Mend.io's Vision for Application Security

We solve the toughest problems in application security for the largest and most demanding organizations in the world, and we do it with automation. Mend.io was the first application security vendor to provide automated remediation workflows for both open source and custom code. We have centered our product strategy on providing industry-leading prioritization of application security threats for both OSS and custom code, integrating automated dependency health to reduce the attack surface and ensuring fast and limitless scale to onboard developers and applications. Our solution has been instrumental in helping enterprises achieve best-in-class application security programs, including 25% of the Fortune 100, where thousands of developers and applications have been onboarded at unprecedented speed and ease.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

* Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing," Authors Dale Gardner, Mark Horvath, Dionisio Zumerle, [17th May 2023].

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant is a registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Mend.io

Mend.io, formerly known as WhiteSource, has over a decade of experience helping global organizations build world-class AppSec programs that reduce risk and accelerate development -– using tools built into the technologies that software and security teams already love. Our automated technology protects organizations from supply chain and malicious package attacks, vulnerabilities in open source and custom code, and open-source license risks. With a proven track record of successfully meeting complex and large-scale application security needs, Mend.io is the go-to technology for the world's most demanding development and security teams. The company has more than 1,000 customers, including 25 percent of the Fortune 100, and manages Renovate, the open-source automated dependency update project. For more information, visit www.mend.io, the Mend.io blog, and Mend.io on LinkedIn and Twitter.

