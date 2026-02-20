Mendocino Farms Launches Spring Menu Amid Continued National Growth

The fast-growing fast-casual restaurant known for unique flavor combinations launches its "Come Graze a While" seasonal menu on February 24

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast-casual restaurant Mendocino Farms — known for its creative flavor combinations in salads, sandwiches and sides — will launch a seasonal menu, Come Graze a While, on February 24, 2026. The new selection, featuring three dishes crafted by Executive Chef Jeremy Bringardner, is Mendocino Farms' first menu update of 2026.

Fast-casual restaurant Mendocino Farms — known for its creative flavor combinations in salads, sandwiches and sides — will launch a seasonal menu, Come Graze a While, on February 24, 2026.

"Our new seasonal dishes are bright and packed with flavor," said Bringardner. "From an elevated twist on a classic barbecue sandwich to the crisp, bright ingredients with sophisticated depth in two new salads, this menu embodies the joy and lightness of the new season."

The Smoky BBQ Brioche Sandwich includes smoked pork burnt ends, sweet and slightly smoky barbecue sauce, rainbow carrot-apple slaw, bread-and-butter pickles, and herb aioli on a cornmeal brioche bun — a savory sandwich perfect for lunchtime picnics.

The Farmhouse Ranch Salad features vine-ripened cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, Parmesan, Tuscan krispies, chives, romaine and kale mixed greens, and herb buttermilk ranch dressing. The salad can be ordered vegan or with added chicken for a protein boost.

The Seasonal GOAT with Sweet Citrus rounds out the offerings with a bright, citrus-forward take on a Mendocino Farms staple. This signature salad is gluten-free and includes chicken, goat cheese, honey-roasted almonds, oranges, shaved fennel, pickled red onions, fresh mint, romaine and kale mixed greens, and farmhouse vinaigrette topped with hot citrus honey.

The Come Graze a While menu launches as Mendocino Farms opens its first Arizona location in Scottsdale. "This spring menu pairs bright, citrusy notes with satiating savory elements — perfectly suited for spring diners in our new Arizona community, our California roots, and guests across all 90 Mendocino Farms locations," said Alicia Mowder, CMO of Mendocino Farms." Mowder added that the Smoky BBQ Brioche Sandwich, The Farmhouse Ranch Salad, and The Seasonal GOAT with Sweet Citrus will be available from late February through May.

About Mendocino Farms:

Mendocino Farms takes guests on a culinary adventure with its diverse menu of farm-fresh, chef-crafted sandwiches and salads that celebrate each season's best flavors. Founded in Southern California in 2005, Mendocino Farms has grown to 90+ locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Texas, and Washington and continues to rapidly expand across the US with each new location inviting guests to "Eat Happy." Whether guests are grabbing a quick lunch for the office or enjoying a leisurely meal with friends, Mendocino Farms creates gathering places with exceptional hospitality and innovative creations to transform mealtime. For more information, visit MendocinoFarms.com or follow Mendocino Farms on Instagram and Facebook .

SOURCE Mendocino Farms