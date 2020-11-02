Mendocino Farms Opening First Delivery-Focused Location In Long Beach Nov. 13 In Response To Guest Requests

The restaurant, located in a multi-concept kitchen facility, will offer Long Beach residents its full menu of artisanal selections, including catering, through online ordering or the Mendocino Farms App for pick-up and for delivery via exclusive third-party partner, Postmates. To celebrate its Long Beach Grand Opening, Mendocino Farms is:

Giving away a buy one, get one free entree offer when locals sign up online for a My Mendo account (must select "Long Beach Kitchen" as favorite store) before opening day, November 13 .

account (must select "Long Beach Kitchen" as favorite store) before opening day, . The first 100 guests to place a delivery or pick-up order of $25 or more (before tax) will receive a special gift with their order.

"We are humbled by the incredible volume of requests we've received to come to Long Beach and are excited to serve this community in a unique way," said Kevin Miles, CEO of Mendocino Farms. "Due to the current COVID-19 climate, we're focusing on delivery and pick-up to make our delicious food easily accessible and to create a special mealtime experience for guests wherever they are. We look forward to the growth opportunities in Long Beach that could come from our new Mendo kitchen concept."

Whether ordering Grand Opening weekend or later, guests can enjoy the menu, which will include new seasonal Fall and Winter dishes like the Autumn Harvest Salad, featuring mixed greens, curly kale, chopped romaine, farro, grapes, grilled feta, dried figs, shaved fennel, crushed honey roasted almonds with maple sherry vinaigrette, alongside signature sandwich and salad favorites like the "Not So Fried" Chicken, a healthier take on a fried chicken sandwich made with shaved, roasted chicken breast topped with Mendo's krispies, herb aioli, mustard pickle slaw, tomatoes, and pickled red onions on toasted ciabatta.

Mendocino Farms Long Beach Kitchen is located at 1388 Daisy Ave for delivery and pick-up only.

ABOUT MENDOCINO FARMS

Mendocino Farms offers a diverse menu of gourmet, chef-driven and seasonal sandwiches and soulful salads made from the highest quality and freshest ingredients, a product of strong relationships with local farms and artisan partners. Founded in Southern California in 2005 by husband-and-wife team Mario Del Pero and Ellen Chen, Mendocino Farms promotes a farm-to-table philosophy by using local, seasonal ingredients in its menu. With 35 locations in California and Texas and counting, Mendocino Farms aims to offer more than just a satisfying meal by prioritizing giving back to the community and envisioning their restaurant locations as welcoming neighborhood gathering places where friends, families, and coworkers can come together over thoughtful food prepared with love, and maybe even learn something new about a local farm or a special seasonal ingredient. For more information visit mendocinofarms.com.

