MENOPAUSE HOT FLASHES EXTINGUISHED

New Study from Rebalance Health Shows 80% Decrease in Hot Flashes, Measurable Reduction in Other Menopause Symptoms

DENVER, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, health and wellness company, Rebalance Health announced results and outcomes from a 104 subject IRB-approved open label study focused on the company's new Hot Flash System™. The study revealed that women saw an average of 80% reduction in hot flashes and other menopausal symptoms, with no side effects. The initial findings were first published by the North American Menopause Society and have since been finalized and published by a second peer reviewed journal, The Journal of Nutraceuticals and Food Science .

Rebalance Health's products support cortisol levels through a proprietary delivery system that allows the body to rebalance hormones naturally. The Hot Flash System™ includes three separate lozenges (morning, afternoon, and night) formulated in accordance with how the body metabolizes each of the active ingredients and helps women achieve optimal hormonal balance based on the time of day.

About The Study:

The IRB-approved, open-label study led by Rebalance Health's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Todd Dorfman, included 104 females with an average age of 53 years old, from various ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds that had not used hormone therapy in the past 12 months and were experiencing hot flashes. The participants were given a 90-day supply of The Hot Flash System™. Participants reported the number of hot flashes and provided feedback daily. Those who consented also had four separate blood draws taken (before starting the supplement and every 30 days until the study ended) measuring a variety of hormones and other menopausal parameters. The final results show a significant reduction in menopausal symptoms:

All study participants saw an average reduction of 80% in hot flashes

98% of the women in the study saw additional menopause symptom relief such as improved mood and mental clarity, decreased anxiety, increased energy, improved sleep and sleep duration and stronger libido

"The Rebalance Health team is honored to be recognized by the Journal of Nutraceuticals and Food Science with the acceptance and publishing of our study," said Rebalance Health President and CEO Justin Hai. "This milestone validates our approach, shows credibility in our science-backed product, and propels our goal of helping hundreds of millions of women who suffer from menopausal symptoms around the world by providing an effective, natural and affordable product. It's been incredibly moving to see the impact The Hot Flash System™ has made on consumers."

The Hot Flash System™ is available on rebalancehealth.com for $99.99, or a monthly subscription of $84.99 a month.

About Rebalance Health :

Rebalance Health began with President and CEO Justin Hai researching ways to help his wife, who was diagnosed with Cushings – a condition characterized by an overproduction of cortisol levels in the body. As he talked with cortisol experts – some who are now a part of the Rebalance Health Science Team – Hai saw how there is a disconnect in supplements that help support hormones. With solutions that tend to only focus on symptoms, instead of the solution, he set out to change that. The Rebalance Systems™ are three daily lozenges, in different formulations, that help with hot flashes, anxiety, or testosterone throughout the day and night, so you can get on with bringing the best of you to every moment of your life.

