Menoveda Puts Menopause and Perimenopause in the Spotlight During Women's Health Awareness Month

During a Month Devoted to Supporting Women's Health Needs, the Indian Women's Health Brand Is Focused on Empowering Women in Their Menopause Journey

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May is a month focused on women's health. As discussion around prevention and awareness for this critical yet historically overlooked part of the health world intensifies, Menoveda highlights reproductive health, and especially menopause and perimenopause, as key parts of the conversation.

May has multiple events and observances around women's health. The Office on Women's Health has dedicated May 10th through the 16th (starting on Mother's Day) specifically as Women's Health Week. In addition, the entire month is devoted to awareness around key issues and concerns in this area. Women face unique health challenges, and the observance is meant to empower them to take control of their personal health.

There are several of the areas of women's health that often take center stage throughout the month, including sexual and reproductive health. This is where Menoveda has devoted the bulk of its work to women's health, with a special focus on natural, Ayurveda-inspired, science-backed solutions to perimenopause and menopause.

"We've done more than launch a product line," said Tamanna Singh, founder and CEO of Menoveda. "With Menoveda, we've created a movement to support underserved women silently going through the misunderstood transition of menopause. We want to normalize menopause, and Women's Health Awareness Month in America is a great way to amplify that message. We're using these weeks to help women feel seen. And our supplements? They give them back their energy, confidence, and control."

Menoveda has a range of natural products as well as diagnosis support and educational material, all of which create a unique menopause support experience. This is designed to help women understand the process of menopause and know what to expect before, during, and afterward. It also helps match specific nutritional and symptomatic needs with natural solutions designed to help women not just survive but thrive during this natural, normal, and empowering time of life.

"Menopause should never be invalidating," said Singh. "It's part of what makes us women, and we should be able to find the support necessary to help us succeed during this time of life as much as any other. That's why we made Menoveda. To bring together Ayurvedic wisdom, scientific fact, and clinical proof in a naturally focused solution that we like to refer to as 'India's gift to empower women around the world.'"

About Menoveda LifeSciences

Menoveda LifeSciences was founded in 2022 in Delhi, India, by Mrs. Tamanna Singh and her husband Gautam Singh. Tamanna went through her own personal struggle with perimenopause. Since then, Singh and her professional and growing team have built the company into a first-of-its-kind menopause wellness brand that is successfully integrating the traditional Indian wisdom of Ayurveda with strong scientific knowledge, accuracy, and support. The result is a brand by women, for women, that is redefining and uncomplicating menopause for customers around the world. Learn more at menoveda.com.

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SOURCE Menoveda