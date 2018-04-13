Men's Journal Rockets From 3MM To 8MM Monthly Unique Visitors Resulting In Over 166% Audience Growth Year Over Year

"The past two years have been focused on building and deepening engagement that could be best leveraged for our partners," said Men's Journal Chief Revenue Officer Jay Gallagher. "Today, with the addition of this unduplicated audience we are uniquely positioned to broaden that engagement story to an even larger and more powerful consumer base that is clearly among the most desirable audiences in the industry."

"Men's Journal's impressive audience growth from 3 million to 8 million positions them as a player in the scale space," said PGR Media President Jane Deery. "More scale against the affluent male consumer is important for our clients' business and crucial in building consideration and conversion."

In addition to the growth of mensjournal.com, the brand's social footprint quadruples with the addition of the new brand MJ+Fitness becoming the third largest in social reach among men's lifestyle publishers. The brand now has more than 6.5 million followers and fans across all social media platforms.

About American Media, Inc.

American Media, Inc. (AMI) owns and operates the leading print and digital celebrity and active lifestyle media brands in the United States. AMI's titles include Us Weekly, OK!, Star, Men's Journal, Muscle & Fitness, Flex, Mr. Olympia Contest, National Enquirer and other celebrity titles. AMI also manages 12 different digital sites including Usmagazine.com, OKmagazine.com, RadarOnline.com, MensJournal.com, MuscleandFitness.com and other digital and social properties. AMI's magazines have a combined total circulation of 5.3+ million and reach more than 51 million men and women each month. AMI's digital properties reach approximately 61 million unique visitors monthly.

