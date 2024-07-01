Mens Swimwear Market size is set to grow by USD 1.78 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits among men boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mens swimwear market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.78 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.82% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits among men is driving market growth, with a trend towards growth of online and omnichannel retail. However, limited access and availability of swimming pools in areas with water scarcity poses a challenge. Key market players include Adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, Chanel Ltd., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Frescobol Carioca, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Jack and Jones, Love Brand and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Thornico AS, Urban Outfitters Inc., and Vilebrequin.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global mens swimwear market 2024-2028

Mens Swimwear Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1785.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 28% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan Key companies profiled Adidas AG, American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Arena Spa, Chanel Ltd., Decathlon SA, DICKS Sporting Goods Inc., Frescobol Carioca, Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Jack and Jones, Love Brand and Co., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Nike Inc., Pentland Brands Ltd., Perry Ellis International Inc., PUMA SE, PVH Corp., Thornico AS, Urban Outfitters Inc., and Vilebrequin

Market Driver

The global mens swimwear market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the popularity of e-retailing. This time- and cost-efficient shopping method has gained traction due to increased Internet penetration, a stronger economy, and enhanced purchase and delivery options. Omnichannel retailing is also on the rise, with vendors like Speedo expanding their reach through various channels, including Walmart, DICK'S Sporting Goods, their website, and third-party platforms like Amazon and Alibaba. These factors are expected to fuel market expansion during the forecast period.

The mens swimwear market is experiencing significant growth with consumers seeking innovative and functional designs. Producing high-quality swimsuits is crucial for businesses in this sector. Consumers are drawn to trendy patterns and comfortable fabrics. Consumer preferences lean towards quick-drying materials and UV protection. Additionally, consumers value convenience, with swimsuits offering adjustable straps and secure fittings. The market also caters to various body types and sizes, ensuring inclusivity. Consumers are increasingly seeking eco-friendly options, making sustainable materials a key trend. Overall, the mens swimwear market is a dynamic and competitive industry, with businesses focusing on delivering stylish, functional, and sustainable products to meet consumer demands.

Market Challenges

The global mens swimwear market is facing challenges due to decreasing consumable water levels in various countries. Water crises, caused by excessive demand or wastage, pollution, climate change, and urbanization, are restricting water availability. These issues limit the construction of swimming pools, increasing water bills and membership fees, and hindering growth in demand for mens swimwear. Consequently, the mens swimwear market may experience restrained growth during the forecast period.

The mens swimwear market faces several challenges in the production and distribution sectors. Technological advances are necessary to create innovative, high-performance fabrics and designs. Displays and packaging must effectively showcase products in retail environments. Distributors and retailers require efficient logistics and inventory management systems to meet consumer demand. Consumers seek sustainable and eco-friendly options, pushing manufacturers to adopt environmentally friendly production methods. Competition from various market segments, such as activewear and underwear, adds to the challenge. Cost control and price competition are also significant factors. Overall, the mens swimwear industry must adapt to these challenges to remain competitive and meet evolving consumer preferences.

Segment Overview

This mens swimwear market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Material 1.1 Polyester

1.2 Spandex

1.3 Nylon

1.4 Other Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Polyester- The Mens Swimwear Market experienced steady growth in 2020, with sales reaching USD1.5 billion. Key players include Speedo, Adidas, and Nike. Consumers prefer functional designs, quick-drying materials, and UV protection. Online sales increased due to the pandemic, accounting for 30% of total revenue. Brands invest in marketing and collaborations to expand their customer base. The market is expected to continue growing, driven by increasing health consciousness and leisure activities.

Research Analysis

In today's urbanized world, where fast-paced life prevails, intelligent vending machines have revolutionized the way we purchase essentials, including mens swimwear. These advanced units offer touchscreen controls, voice recognition, and digital signage to provide a seamless shopping experience. Cashless systems, such as mobile payments, have replaced traditional cash and coins, ensuring a contactless transaction. Telemetry systems monitor inventory levels of frozen items and instant food items, ensuring availability and freshness. Sensors detect customer preferences, offering personalized recommendations. Component manufacturers continue to innovate, integrating scents and video/audio displays to enhance the shopping experience. ERP systems manage backend operations, ensuring efficient supply chain management. Public places, including gyms and pools, have become prime locations for these smart vending machines, catering to the growing demand for convenience and accessibility.

Market Research Overview

The Mens Swimwear Market encompasses a variety of designs and styles, including board shorts, swim trunks, briefs, and rash guards. These garments are typically made from quick-drying and chlorine-resistant materials, such as polyester and nylon. The market caters to both casual and competitive swimmers, with an increasing focus on functionality and comfort. Key features include UPF protection, adjustable waistbands, and moisture-wicking technology. The market is driven by factors such as growing health consciousness, rising disposable income, and a trend towards active lifestyles. Consumers seek swimwear that not only looks good but also provides superior comfort and functionality for various water activities.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Material

Polyester



Spandex



Nylon



Other

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

