Men's Underwear Brand Offering Free Vasectomies For Father's Day

News provided by

Shinesty

01 Jun, 2023, 10:00 ET

DENVER, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shinesty, a leading men's underwear company home to Ball Hammock® pouch underwear, is celebrating dads a bit differently this Father's Day by ending their chance at fatherhood once and for all. 

The irreverent underwear brand is covering vasectomy costs for five men, giving $1000 cash to each retiring ballplayer as a special "severance package." 

"We love all the dads out there, and at the end of the day, we're just looking to make a 'vas deferens' in their lives," said Shinesty CEO, Chris White.

The idea came to life after the company began seeing tons of reviews for their Ball Hammock® pouch underwear being used for post-vasectomy comfort.

"The number of people saying the underwear made their recovery easier was staggering," White said. He went on to say that just because the family jewels are out of commission doesn't mean they don't need some support.

"In addition to cold hard cash to help with the swelling, we're also giving the winning dads pairs of Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear for some post-surgery pampering."

Entries open on June 1 and run through midnight on June 18th (Father's Day). Winners will be chosen the following day on June 19th. You can apply at https://www.shinesty.com/lp/vasectomy-giveaway. Applicants just need to fill out the form with their name, date of birth, anticipated vasectomy procedure date, and why they are deserving of the funds.

This isn't Shinesty's first foray into stunts below the belt. The company recently signed Clemson basketball player Brevin Galloway's testicles to an NIL deal after Galloway suffered testicular torsion during practice. The company covered the medical costs and supplied Galloway with a lifetime supply of Ball Hammocks™. 

About Shinesty: Founded in 2014 by Chris White and Jens Nicolaysen, Shinesty's mission is to make the world take itself less seriously. The company is famous for its Ball Hammock® Pouch Underwear, crazy party clothing, and irreverent brand voice. Shinesty employs more than 80 people and was recently named to Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies of 2022 list.

