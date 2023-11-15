Mens Underwear Market to grow by USD 11.65 billion from 2023 to 2028; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Derek Rose Ltd. and Duluth Holdings Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mens underwear market is estimated to grow by USD 11.65 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.43%. The mens underwear market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer mens underwear market are American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Derek Rose Ltd., Duluth Holdings Inc., Farfetch Ltd., Hanesbrands Inc., Huber Holding AG, Hugo Boss AG, Iconix International, Jockey International Inc., Levi Strauss and Co., Newell Brands Inc., OTB Spa, Penney OpCo LLC, Perry Ellis International Inc., PVH Corp., Ralph Lauren Corp., RibbedTee, Under Armour Inc., UNIQLO India Pvt. Ltd., and Dolce and Gabbana SRL. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc. - The company offers men's underwear such as pocket boxers and boxer shorts.
  • Farfetch Ltd. - The company offers men's underwear such as boxers, boxer-brief, Bullpen stay-put boxers, and short boxer briefs.
  • Huber Holding AG - The company offers men's underwear such as boxers, briefs, undershirts, and trunks.
By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market, with 43% of the entire global market growth during the forecast period. This is because Asian countries like China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea contribute to the growing urbanization and increasing disposable income. Calvin Kein, Jockey, Lux Cozi, etc are some of the major market players in the region. Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

  • Impactful driver- Rising consciousness regarding health and hygiene
  • Key Trend - Growing investments and product launches by market vendors
  • Major Challenges - Issues related to purchasing the product

 Market Segmentation

  • The boxer brief segment is significant during the forecast period. This style incorporates the characteristics of both boxers and boxer briefs. Thus, it gives a comfortable, supporting, and modern silhouette that is favorably sought after by men of all age groups. Furthermore, they have become increasingly popular due to their attractive appearance. The growing awareness of health and wellness also leads to segment growth during the forecast period. They are moisture-wicking as well as temperature-regulating. This is a result of the usage of premium materials and advanced fabric technologies.

Mens Underwear Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.43%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.91

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Key countries

US, Canada, India, China, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Material

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

