Mental and Nervous Long-Term Disability Claims for Healthcare Professionals Jumped Significantly in 2020

Mental and Nervous conditions ranked third among the top causes of long-term absence from work (more than 90 days) in 2020 Tweet this

In fact, a recent Washington Post – Kaiser Family Foundation survey earlier this year revealed that 62% of healthcare workers said worry or stress related to COVID-19 had a negative effect on their mental health. A 2020 North Carolina State University study found that on average, healthcare professionals reported enough symptoms of depression to be diagnosed with clinical depression. And Yale School of Public Health survey data of thousands of health workers showed worrying rates of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder amid the worsening pandemic.

According to the tally of long-term disability claims submitted in 2020 by healthcare professionals insured by MGIS, the top five reasons for filing the claims were:

Cancer Musculoskeletal (back condition, rotator cuff, carpal tunnel, knee, etc.) Mental and Nervous (tie) Injury (tie) Nervous System (Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis)

"The increased incidence of mental health disabilities last year highlights the importance of comprehensive disability insurance for healthcare professionals," Brunken explained. "A specialized disability insurance policy is one way to obtain the full coverage they need for burnout- or stress-induced disabilities. This can be done through improved Mental & Nervous and Drug & Alcohol (MNDA) benefits."

The American Journal of Medicine estimates that 40-50% of physicians experience burnout in an average year. Their studies also suggest this burnout regularly transitions into major depression, substance abuse, and even suicide. "So, even when there is not a pandemic," Brunken added, "it is important for physicians to have specialized policies that will pay out for multiple occurrences of mental health or addiction issues, that do not have a cap on benefits, and that do not exempt preexisting conditions like depression from coverage."

About MGIS

MGIS is a leading national insurance program manager that builds and manages specialized insurance programs for healthcare professionals. For more information, visit www.mgis.com.

SOURCE MGIS

Related Links

http://www.mgis.com

