MGIS Announces Sales Leadership Appointment to Drive Continued Growth of Specialized Insurance Program

SALT LAKE CITY, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGIS, a leading national provider of disability insurance for doctors, today announced that Jim Wrage has joined the executive leadership team as Vice President of Sales and Distribution.

Jim Wrage executive headshot photo

Jim brings with him a legacy of over three decades at Principal Financial Group, most recently as National Vice President, Benefits and Protection. His extensive experience, coupled with a stellar track record in national sales, positions him as a critical asset to the business. Jim will develop and operationalize the organization's sales strategy and manage a team of regional sales directors and internal sales specialists.

With the addition of Jim's role, MGIS also announces Kurt Meyer's retirement at the end of 2024. Throughout his 11-year tenure, Kurt's leadership has been pivotal in building the company's sales vision, expanding its service and product portfolio, and providing a leadership role to brokers and insurer partners.

"As Kurt approaches this new chapter, we extend our heartfelt gratitude and best wishes. Kurt's impact on MGIS will resonate for years to come, and we remain deeply appreciative of his dedication and contributions," says Jeff Brunken, President of MGIS. "Similarly, we are enthusiastic about the energy and expertise that Jim brings to our team. Together, we are poised to achieve new heights."

Jim will continue to build on the success of the MGIS and Reliance Matrix specialized disability insurance program. In 2023, MGIS announced its exclusive partnership with Reliance Matrix, a national leader in benefits solutions and absence management. Together, MGIS and Reliance Matrix serve doctors in all practice settings and medical specialties. MGIS clients benefit from the industry's leading doctor-group disability insurance, cutting-edge technologies, superior client experience, and the strength of Reliance Matrix's digital integrations. Jim's leadership role will drive further growth and expansion of the MGIS and Reliance Matrix Disability Guard for DoctorsTM program.

For more information, visit www.MGIS.com.

About MGIS

MGIS is a leading national insurance program manager experienced in building and managing specialized insurance programs for doctors. MGIS partners with highly rated insurers and focuses on disability and life insurance for practices of all sizes, types, and medical specialties. Insurance policies managed by MGIS are backed by the underwriting companies of Reliance Matrix and Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, and are marketed exclusively through select brokers and insurance advisers. MGIS services are provided by MGIS affiliated companies: The MGIS Companies, Inc., Medical Group Insurance Services, Inc., and MGIS Underwriting Managers, Inc. (DBA as MGIS Professional Insurance Solutions in CA and MGIS Underwriting Agency in NY).

