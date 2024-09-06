Mental Health America of Central Carolinas Features NFL Veteran and Advocate Matt Skura on "Strong Place" Talk Show for National Suicide Prevention Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Suicide Prevention Month, Mental Health America of Central Carolinas (MHACC) will feature NFL veteran and mental health advocate Matt Skura on the latest episode of their digital talk show, Strong Place. The episode, debuting on MHACC's YouTube channel at 8:30 am on September 10th will explore Matt's journey with mental health, his experience as a professional athlete, and his advocacy for mental well-being in sports.

National Suicide Prevention Month serves as a vital reminder of the lives lost to suicide and the millions who face its struggles. Matt Skura, who lost his father to suicide in March 2022, will share his personal story of resilience and the importance of mental health awareness. With a background in psychology from Duke University and an impressive career in the NFL, Skura has committed his life to breaking the stigma around mental health and promoting hope and support for those struggling. "I'm passionate about sharing my experiences as a professional athlete and the tragedy of losing my dad to suicide. Being an advocate for mental health to remove its stigma, using my platform to educate about the resources available, and helping others understand the warning signs associated with a mental health crisis is a personal mission for me".

"We are honored to have Matt join us for this important conversation during National Suicide Prevention Month," said Ayo Johnson, Executive Director of MHACC. "His story exhibits great personal strength and a deep commitment to helping others. We believe his message will resonate with athletes and anyone with whom mental health challenges have impacted."

Strong Place, MHACC's digital talk show, is part of the organization's broader effort to engage the community in important mental health discussions. The show features interviews with mental health professionals, advocates, and those with lived experiences. This episode will be available on the organization's YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MHACentralCarolinas.

About Mental Health America of Central Carolinas

Founded in 1933, Mental Health America of Central Carolinas has been a voice of hope for individuals and families affected by mental illness for over 90 years. Serving residents of Cabarrus and Mecklenburg counties, MHA offers free services, including family support for children with behavioral health needs, peer support for adults living with mental illnesses, free counseling for those unable to afford it, and community mental health education. Through its programs, MHA connects mental health consumers, families, and professionals to create lasting systemic change in how mental health is viewed and treated.

For more information, visit www.mhaofcc.org.

Media Contact:

J Hill

The BrandUscript Agency

[email protected]

704-287-6998

SOURCE Mental Health America of Central Carolinas