MENTAL HEALTH CRITICAL TO BREAKING CYCLES OF POVERTY, GLOBAL NONPROFIT SAYS

Unbound highlights family‑centered, holistic approaches during Mental Health Awareness Month

KANSAS CITY, Kan., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Mental Health Awareness Month in May, international nonprofit Unbound is highlighting the critical and often-overlooked role mental health plays in families' ability to build their paths out of poverty.

Because financial security, emotional well-being and access to support services are deeply interconnected, Unbound helps families achieve lasting progress and stability by addressing the broad context of poverty through a holistic, family-centered approach to development.

Mental health and poverty

Globally, nearly one in eight people lives with a mental health condition, according to the World Health Organization, with depression and anxiety among the leading causes of disability worldwide. At the same time, WHO estimates that over 75% of people in low- and middle-income countries receive no treatment at all for mental health conditions.

For families experiencing poverty, the burden is often compounded. Financial stress, food insecurity and limited access to services are strongly associated with higher levels of psychological distress, affecting caregivers' ability to work and children's ability to learn and thrive.

"Poverty impacts mental health, and mental health impacts a family's ability to move forward," said Ashley Hufft, Unbound president and CEO. "You can't address one without the other. Families are navigating constant stress, and that affects every part of their lives."

Founded in 1981 and consistently earning top ratings from third-party charity evaluators, Unbound serves families in 16 countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America and devotes more than 90% of its expenses to program support. While the range of complementary services differs by region, there are various elements targeting mental health including:

Community and peer-based emotional support : Community-level group gatherings, peer support forums and safe spaces promote emotional expression, mutual support, stress reduction and resilience.

: Community-level group gatherings, peer support forums and safe spaces promote emotional expression, mutual support, stress reduction and resilience. Individual and group mental health counseling : Psychologists, counselors, social workers, trained staff and interns offer emotional support, crisis intervention and referrals when specialized care is needed.

: Psychologists, counselors, social workers, trained staff and interns offer emotional support, crisis intervention and referrals when specialized care is needed. Mental health awareness, prevention and intervention : Awareness sessions, suicide prevention education, screenings and the integration of mental health topics into trainings reduce stigma and identify challenges early.

: Awareness sessions, suicide prevention education, screenings and the integration of mental health topics into trainings reduce stigma and identify challenges early. Family, parenting and caregiver support : Targeted training and counseling focus on positive parenting, family communication, shared responsibility and managing household stressors.

: Targeted training and counseling focus on positive parenting, family communication, shared responsibility and managing household stressors. Community and connection for older adults: Psychosocial groups and forums address emotional health, dignity, nutrition, chronic condition management, rights awareness and social participation.

In Kisumu, Kenya, for example, local teams have engaged mental health professionals to provide staff training and attend regular meetings with parents, older adults and youths to offer guidance and support.

A parenting academy created in Legazpi in the Philippines convenes sessions where parents discuss topics including child and adolescent development, anger management, meaningful communication and more.

Wisdom Circles for Older Adults in Santa Ana, El Salvador, promote emotional well-being through active participation and sharing experiences.

"When families receive coordinated support — economic, emotional and social — they're better equipped to build resilience and plan for the future," Hufft said. "Mental health isn't a side issue. It's foundational."

Unbound's family-centered program

Since its founding nearly 45 years ago, Unbound has prioritized listening to families participating in its programs, allowing the organization to evolve based on real-world needs. Today, Unbound delivers a robust development model that includes:

Unrestricted cash transfers : Families decide how to spend and save financial support received through Unbound to reach their goals.

: Families decide how to spend and save financial support received through Unbound to reach their goals. Family-led goal setting: Unbound accompanies families on their self-directed paths out of poverty, offering support while ensuring the families remain the primary decision-makers. Unbound's Goal Orientation powered by Poverty Stoplight helps families assess their strengths and deprivations, set goals and track progress in indicators such as housing, income, health and education.

Unbound accompanies families on their self-directed paths out of poverty, offering support while ensuring the families remain the primary decision-makers. Unbound's Goal Orientation powered by Poverty Stoplight helps families assess their strengths and deprivations, set goals and track progress in indicators such as housing, income, health and education. Education support : Families can prioritize education for their children with financial and other support. Scholarships are available for qualifying youth and adult learners pursuing secondary school, college or technical training.

: Families can prioritize education for their children with financial and other support. Scholarships are available for qualifying youth and adult learners pursuing secondary school, college or technical training. Entrepreneurial training, group savings and access to microloans : Unbound empowers families to create sustainable livelihoods through microbusiness development.

: Unbound empowers families to create sustainable livelihoods through microbusiness development. Navigation of local systems and community resources: Mothers groups help family decision-makers build confidence, find platforms for their voices and become leaders in their communities. The moms work together to identify community needs and lead local "Agents of Change" development initiatives to address and solve problems impacting hundreds of families.

Interconnected barriers require integrated solutions

Challenges facing families experiencing poverty rarely occur in isolation. Beyond mental health, families often face overlapping structural barriers that limit opportunity and stability.

The World Bank reports that 70% of children in low- and middle-income countries cannot read and understand a simple text, hindering future prospects. Barriers such as limited access to financial systems, job training and local support structures can further undermine progress, even when household income improves.

To address these compounding challenges, and their potential impacts on mental health and poverty, Unbound's family and community development model pairs direct financial support with a range of services designed to address the full context of poverty including:

Legal aid, rights protection and safeguarding systems : Legal counseling, abuse reporting mechanisms, child protection committees, helplines, and coordination with government and local organizations.

: Legal counseling, abuse reporting mechanisms, child protection committees, helplines, and coordination with government and local organizations. Crisis response and financial stabilization support : Emergency and critical needs funds providing short‑term assistance for food, rent, school fees, health care, or income recovery to reduce acute stress and instability.

: Emergency and critical needs funds providing short‑term assistance for food, rent, school fees, health care, or income recovery to reduce acute stress and instability. Community leadership, participation and service navigation: Leadership development, community committees, learning exchanges and guidance to help families navigate institutions, services, protocols and local systems.

In Kampala, Uganda, the staff has partnered with organizations that specialize in legal counseling to leverage shared resources and expertise with community members.

Through Ecuador's "Unbound Listens to You" initiative, community members receive guidance and support from trained professionals in legal counseling, as well as social work and psychology.

Families in Tamil Nadu, India, facing land disputes, domestic issues and other legal concerns are provided with legal-aid counselors or advocates.

The combination of financial support, personal agency and local accompaniment reflects a growing global consensus that lasting progress depends on addressing both the economic and non-economic dimensions of poverty.

Responding to family needs

Unbound's work demonstrates that when families receive coordinated, holistic support, they are better equipped to build resilience, improve well-being and create sustainable pathways out of poverty.

As global poverty challenges evolve, the evidence is clear: Ending poverty requires addressing the full context of people's lives — not just income but health, dignity and opportunity. Investing in 360-degree, family-centered approaches is not only effective, it is essential to achieving lasting change.

ABOUT UNBOUND

Unbound is an international nonprofit founded in 1981 that delivers more than $100 million in personalized support annually for children, elders and their families living in poverty in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Supporting families and communities worldwide on their self-directed paths out of poverty, Unbound utilizes a decentralized approach to provide individuals, families and communities access to resources, support and the ability to make decisions that improve their lives and uphold human dignity. Unbound leans into its core values of respect, authenticity, innovation and optimism to offer a practical way for supporters to make a personal and direct impact as partners in our global community. To learn more, please visit www.Unbound.org.

For photos, please visit: Unbound

SOURCE Unbound