Mentholatum® Celebrates 135 Years of Innovation and Wellness

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentholatum® proudly marks its 135th anniversary, a milestone that highlights its long-standing commitment to health and wellness. Since its inception in 1889, Mentholatum® has evolved from a modest enterprise into a globally recognized leader in personal care, driven by innovation and consumer trust.

Throughout its storied history, Mentholatum® has been at the forefront of developing effective health solutions with legendary brands like Mentholaum®, Rohto® Eye Drops, Oxy® Acne Care, Hada Labo® Skin Care, Deep Heating® Pain Relief, Softlips® Lip Care, Red Cross® Oral Care, Fletchers® Digestive Care, etc.

This year's celebration underscores the company's ongoing dedication to innovation with several exciting new product launches:

Rohto ® Dual Light Relief Eye Drops: In 2024, Mentholatum ® introduces the Rohto ® Dual Light Relief eye drops, being a dual lubricant, it helps protect corneal cells from UV and Blue Light damage. This cutting-edge product combines advanced technology with user-friendly features to provide comprehensive eye care relief.





"As we celebrate 135 years, we reflect on our achievements and look forward to the future," said Hiroshi Mori, President of The Mentholatum® US Company. "Our latest innovations and commitment to consumer well-being highlight our ongoing mission to provide effective health solutions."

For more details on Mentholatum®'s anniversary celebrations and family of brands, visit mentholatum.com.

About Mentholatum®

Founded in 1889, Mentholatum® is a leading provider of health and wellness products, renowned for its quality topical ointments, lip balms, and over-the-counter medications. The company continues to lead the industry with innovative products that enhance consumer health and well-being.

