MENTOR COLLECTIVE FORTIFIES LEADERSHIP BENCH WITH CHRISTINE BURSE AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

BOSTON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mentor Collective, higher education's preferred edtech platform for peer mentorship, today announced the appointment of Christine Burse as Chief Financial Officer. Burse comes to Mentor Collective following an extensive, eight-year career steering the financial future of leading Faculty Information System Interfolio by Elsevier. As Chief Finance Officer at Mentor Collective, she will serve as a financial advisor to the executive team, guiding strategic planning and optimizing operational performance. Mentor Collective is currently ingrained in the strategic plans of 200+ colleges and universities across the U.S. as a mechanism to close opportunity gaps and drive college enrollment and retention through impactful peer connections.

"Christine is a hugely valuable addition to Mentor Collective's leadership team, bringing deep expertise in scaling companies in the education space," said Mentor Collective CEO Erin Mayhood. "Her strategic expertise will be invaluable as we continue to activate campuses to leverage peer-powered experiences that foster belonging and connectivity with their fellow students, their campus, and the resources available to them."

"Working with companies like Mentor Collective that are poised for significant growth has always been where I feel most connected and engaged to the financial community," said Burse. "I'm excited to join such an innovative organization focused on enriching the human experience and to help leadership uncover untapped opportunities."

Burse's appointment comes after several major company announcements in 2024; including Erin Mayhood's appointment as CEO and the addition of fellow Interfolio by Elsevier alum Andrew Rosen to the Mentor Collective Board of Directors . Burse brings with her a deep history of expertise in the finance and accounting field, starting her career at Citi as a Private Equity Analyst and then joining global advertising firm SGS & Co. as a Senior Accountant in Financial Reporting. Her career at Interfolio by Elsevier honed her knowledge in the Edtech space, growing from director of finance and accounting to managing director of financial planning & analysis to vice president and head of finance during her tenure.

Committed to enhancing the student experience through the power of peer relationships, Mentor Collective's impact on student engagement, belonging and persistence are unparalleled in the industry. Learn more at mentorcollective.org .

About Mentor Collective

Mentor Collective is an education technology provider that drives student belonging and retention through research-backed, scalable peer mentorship solutions. Supported by Lumina Foundation, Mentor Collective's proprietary approach to student success brings student insights to the forefront of strategic planning and enables administrators to take action on barriers to student success in the moment.

