MENU – ORDER AI, the first real-time dining companion built specifically for GLP-1 users and health-conscious consumers, has officially launched globally on the Apple App Store. Following strong early traction—rapid downloads, paid users, and growing interest from restaurants and medical professionals—the company is now expanding worldwide to support diners in every region.

BOSTON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MENU – ORDER AI instantly analyzes any menu from any restaurant, café, or delivery platform and highlights personalised meal options such as High-Protein, GLP-1 Friendly, Low-Carb, and Low WW Points. The app was created to solve one of the fastest-growing challenges in dining today: helping people make confident, healthy choices in real time, without guesswork or overwhelm.

The global launch follows recent press coverage originating from a widely circulated announcement titled "Revolutionary App MENU ORDER AI Now Available on the App Store – The First Real-Time Dining Companion for GLP-1 Users," which spotlighted the app's unique role in supporting individuals using GLP-1 medications and those prioritizing high-protein nutrition.

With GLP-1 usage increasing worldwide and more consumers adopting high-protein lifestyles, the app aims to bridge the gap between evolving nutritional needs and the complexity of restaurant menus around the globe.

MENU – ORDER AI is now fully available for download across all international Apple App Store regions.

Download MENU – ORDER AI globally:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/menu-order-ai-find-glp1-meals/id6753690910

About MENU – ORDER AI

