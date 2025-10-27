MENU-ORDER AI Launches October 28 to Help Restaurants Win Back GLP-1 Diners

Boston-based health-tech app uses AI to help restaurants adapt to the rise of GLP-1 users and reconnect with health conscious diners.

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MENU – ORDER AI , a Boston-based health-tech company, is launching its app this week to help restaurants adapt to one of the most dramatic shifts the dining industry has ever faced.

With more than 16 million Americans — roughly 1 in 8 adults — now taking GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound, restaurants are seeing measurable declines in traffic and average checks. MENU – ORDER AI uses artificial intelligence to reconnect restaurants with these diners by surfacing the healthy, protein-forward, GLP-1-friendly items already on their menus.

"Restaurants haven't lost these customers forever — they just need help meeting them where they are," said Melissa Butler, Founder and CEO of MENU – ORDER AI. "Our app gives diners confidence to order again and gives restaurants a way to be discovered for the balanced meals already on their menus."

The app scans restaurant and delivery menus in seconds to recommend High-protein, GLP-1 friendly, low-carb, and low Weight Watchers (WW) points options tailored to users' goals. Featuring restaurants on MENU – ORDER AI helps them reach three fast-growing diner segments:

GLP-1 users seeking smaller portions and protein-focused meals

users seeking smaller portions and protein-focused meals WeightWatchers members tracking points but eager to dine out

Health-minded consumers looking for realistic, on-the-go choices

"We're not asking restaurants to change what they cook — just to make it easier for people to find what already fits their goals," Butler added. "We help restaurants recover traffic lost to confusion, hesitation, and shifting habits."

MENU – ORDER AI officially launches October 28, 2025, and will be available on the App Store.

Restaurants and partners can learn more or join the platform at orderappai.com .

About MENU – ORDER AI

MENU – ORDER AI is a Boston-based health-technology company using artificial intelligence to make healthy dining decisions simple, inclusive, and real-world friendly. The app instantly analyzes restaurant and delivery menus to recommend High-protein, GLP-1 friendly, low-carb, and low WW-points meals that align with each user's goals — helping restaurants reach today's health-conscious generation.

Learn more at orderappai.com .

Media Contact

Melissa Butler

Founder & CEO

MENU – ORDER AI

[email protected]

"This release was issued through WebWire®. For more information, visit http://www.webwire.com."

SOURCE MENU - ORDER AI