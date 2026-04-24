Menu-Order-AI Surpasses 110,000 Downloads as It Targets the Biggest Gap in the GLP-1 Era: What to Order

From prescription to plate, Menu-Order-AI solves the missing link for GLP-1 users navigating restaurant menus.

BOSTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Menu-Order-AI, "The GLP-1 dining companion!", has surpassed 110,000 downloads in just four and a half months since launch, signaling rapid demand for real-time dining decisions in the rapidly evolving, industry-altering GLP-1 landscape.

As GLP-1 adoption accelerates, millions of consumers are changing how they eat—but restaurants and menus haven't kept up. Patients leave with a prescription, but little guidance on what to actually order when they sit down at a restaurant.

While platforms like OpenTable help secure reservations and Uber gets diners there, no platform has owned the most critical moment—what to order when looking at a menu.

There are apps that help plan meals at home and others that track what you ate after. But until now, no one has owned the decision moment at the menu.

Menu-Order-AI fills that gap—helping users instantly decide what to order from one restaurant choice or scan of a menu, prioritizing high-protein, GLP-1 friendly, and low-carb options in seconds.

Alongside its consumer growth, the company is rapidly expanding its restaurant QR code program, which opens directly to a restaurant's menu and guides guests to three tailored choices—no changes to menu, POS, or staff required.

The company has expanded its sales footprint with three sales reps in the United States and active teams in India and Turkey, bringing the platform to restaurants globally.

Menu-Order-AI is emerging as the decision layer for dining—powering what to order in real time.

Melissa Butler

Founder / CEO

Menu-Order AI

[email protected]

SOURCE MENU - ORDER AI