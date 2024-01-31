Menus Launch Today for VISIT DENVER's 20th Annual Denver Restaurant Week

-  Starting today, diners can make reservations for milestone Denver Restaurant Week presented by Superior Farms American Lamb.  -

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Restaurant Week menus from more than 200 participating restaurants are now live on the new Denver Restaurant Week website. Diners are encouraged to visit DenverRestaurantWeek.com to make reservations between March 1-10, 2024.

Continue Reading
Denver Restaurant Week presented by Superior Farms American Lamb.

With four price points available this year ($25, $35, $45 and $55), diners can enjoy a multi-course meal at affordable prices. The tiered pricing structure not only provides great deals for diners but also showcases Denver's renowned culinary offerings, including Michelin-recognized restaurants and James Beard Award-winning chefs.

This year, VISIT DENVER is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Denver Restaurant Week, a program the organization began in 2005, with a fresh new look. For two decades, the event has been a highlight of Denver's culinary scene. The 10-day-long program celebrates the city's culinary excellence, supports local businesses, and offers an opportunity for locals and visitors alike to explore new neighborhoods and indulge in the flavors that make Denver so unique. In its inaugural year in 2005, the program had 83 participating restaurants. In 2024, 213 are already signed up, with more restaurants being added nearly every day.

This year's diners will find every type of cuisine such as Colorado grass-fed lamb, international fusions, fresh seafood that is flown in daily and innovative vegetarian and vegan options.

The new website, which received a complete overhaul this year, allows diners to search for restaurants in multiple ways, including by price point, cuisine, neighborhood and other categories.

While reviewing menus and booking reservations, diners are encouraged to try earlier or later seating or even weeknight options. It is also important to cancel reservations that no longer align with your schedule so others can enjoy it. And don't forget to give back and support the industry this Restaurant Week by tipping servers generously.

To make reservations and explore the menus of participating restaurants, visit the official Denver Restaurant Week website.

VISIT DENVER's Denver Restaurant Week presented by Superior Farms American Lamb is also sponsored by Stella Artois, Uber Eats, Society Insurance, OpenTable, Franciscan Estate, High Noon, J Vineyards, Orin Swift, Colorado Restaurant Association-Mile High Chapter, Downtown Denver Partnership, and media sponsors 5280 Magazine, CBS Colorado, and Westword.

About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau

Celebrating 115 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is a nonprofit trade association that contracts with the City of Denver to market Denver as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. Denver welcomed more than 36.3 million visitors in 2022, generating $9.4 billion in spending, while supporting tens of thousands of jobs and making Tourism one of the city's largest industries. Learn more about Denver on the VISIT DENVER website or at Tourism Pays Denver. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

