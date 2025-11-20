MenuSifu Expands Ecosystem with Workstream Partnership to Simplify Restaurant Hiring and HR

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MenuSifu, the No. 1 restaurant technology provider among Asian restaurants in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership with Workstream, a modern hiring, HR, and payroll platform built for the hourly workforce. The collaboration adds workforce management to MenuSifu's growing ecosystem, giving restaurant operators an easier way to hire, manage, and retain employees.

The partnership will kick off with a joint webinar on December 10, where both companies will share best practices for simplifying HR and payroll operations. Operators can reserve a spot at www.menusifu.com/events/workstream-webinar . A full integration of Workstream's tools into the MenuSifu platform is planned for early 2026, bringing end-to-end employee management directly into MenuSifu's connected suite of restaurant technology solutions.

MenuSifu has become the trusted technology partner in the Asian restaurant community. By adding Workstream's mobile-first hiring and HR automation to its platform, MenuSifu extends its leadership in creating a truly future-ready ecosystem that now spans POS, payments, online ordering, automation—and soon, workforce management.

"This partnership reflects our mission to empower restaurants with connected, future-ready technology," said William Wang, Cofounder & CEO of MenuSifu. "Workstream shares our belief that success starts with people. Together, we're giving operators a simpler, smarter way to grow their teams and their businesses."

"Workstream and MenuSifu both serve the heartbeat of the restaurant industry—independent operators," added Desmond Lim, CEO of Workstream. "By connecting hiring and HR directly with MenuSifu's operations platform, we're helping restaurants hire faster, retain longer, and build stronger teams for the future."

The joint initiative underscores MenuSifu's broader roadmap to integrate AI, automation, payments, financing, and now HR into a single, seamless ecosystem. Restaurant owners interested in learning more or joining the upcoming webinar can visit menusifu.com/events/workstream-webinar .

About MenuSifu

Founded in 2014, MenuSifu is the No. 1 restaurant technology provider among Asian restaurants in the U.S., serving over 15,000 operators nationwide. Its ecosystem spans POS, payments, online ordering, automation, and AI-powered analytics—helping restaurants thrive, scale, and stay future-ready.

About Workstream

Workstream is a modern HR, hiring, and payroll platform built for the hourly workforce. Trusted by thousands of restaurants and franchise brands, Workstream helps operators streamline hiring, automate onboarding, and simplify team management—all from one mobile-friendly platform.

