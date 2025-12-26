MenuSifu Powers MIXUE's U.S. Expansion as Brand Becomes World's Largest Beverage Chain by Store Count

NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MenuSifu , the leading restaurant technology provider serving Asian restaurants in the United States, today announced its ongoing partnership with MIXUE, as the beverage brand reaches a major global milestone: becoming the largest beverage chain in the world by number of locations, surpassing Starbucks and McDonald's with more than 47,000 stores worldwide.

Logo for MIXUE, established in 1997, specializing in ice cream and tea.

Founded in China, MIXUE has built its global presence on an ultra-affordable model, offering ice cream and tea products starting at $1.19 for their signature soft serve ice cream cones. What began as a local dessert concept has grown into one of the most recognized beverage brands internationally, with rapid expansion across Asia and increasing momentum in overseas markets, including the first United States store in Los Angeles.

As MIXUE begins its U.S. growth, MenuSifu serves as its point-of-sale and restaurant technology partner, providing the operational foundation needed to localize and scale. MenuSifu's platform supports core restaurant operations, enabling MIXUE locations to operate efficiently while adapting to U.S. regulatory, payment, and customer experience requirements.

MenuSifu has spent over a decade helping operators navigate localization challenges through technology built specifically for the complexities of the North American restaurant landscape.

"MIXUE's growth is a powerful example of how a clear value proposition and disciplined execution can scale globally," said William Wang, Founder & CEO of MenuSifu. "Global expansion succeeds when technology and operations are aligned," said Yu Li, Co-Founder & COO of MenuSifu. The collaboration underscores MenuSifu's position as a trusted partner for international restaurant brands expanding into the U.S.

As MIXUE continues to expand its footprint and MenuSifu advances its ecosystem of restaurant solutions, both companies remain focused on building sustainable, localized operations that meet the demands of today's competitive foodservice market.

About MenuSifu

Founded in 2014, MenuSifu is the No. 1 restaurant technology provider among Asian restaurants in the U.S.. Its ecosystem spans POS, payments, online ordering, automation, and more—helping restaurants thrive, scale, and stay future-ready.

About MIXUE

Founded in China, MIXUE Group is the world's leading freshly-made drinks company, operating MIXUE (tea drinks) and Lucky Cup (coffee) with the largest end-to-end supply chain in China's freshly made beverage industry, covering procurement, production, logistics, R&D, and quality control.

