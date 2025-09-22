MENZIES AVIATION WORKERS AT LAX RATIFY STRONG TEAMSTERS CONTRACT

Aircraft Fuelers Win Major Gains in Wages, Benefits, and Job Protections

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 100 Menzies Aviation fuelers at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), represented by Teamsters Local 986, have overwhelmingly ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that delivers major improvements to wages, benefits, and working conditions. The agreement comes after a credible strike threat and months of hard-fought negotiations in which workers twice rejected the company's inadequate proposals.

"This is a major victory for our members at Menzies Aviation," said Chris Griswold, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 986. "For too long these workers were undervalued despite the vital service they provide at one of the busiest airports in the world. With this contract, our members have secured significant wage and benefit improvements, along with the strongest job protections we've ever negotiated at the company."

The new agreement includes substantial wage increases, improved health care coverage, stronger protections against unfair treatment, and critical improvements to scheduling and safety language. These changes will directly improve the day-to-day lives of Local 986 members at LAX.

"I was hired in 1990, have over 35 years on the job, and this is by far the best contract of my career," said Mike Ugugala, a mechanic at Menzies Aviation and Local 986 steward. "We are proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to working under a strong Teamsters agreement."



Teamsters Local 986 represents nearly 30,000 members across the western United States, Hawaii, and Guam. For more information, visit www.local986.org.

