LOS ANGELES COUNTY TEAMSTERS RAISE ALARM OVER STAFFING SHORTFALL

News provided by

Teamsters Local 986

Oct 27, 2025, 10:08 ET

Teamsters Demand Action on Environmental Health from County Leadership

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Health Specialists in Los Angeles County, represented by Teamsters Local 986, are warning of a severe staffing shortfall that is impeding inspections, public outreach, and essential health-safety work. With nearly 50 percent of positions vacant in the Environmental Health Department in the County's Public Health Agency, remaining staff are stretched thin, and critical services are at risk.

Workers are demanding that the county increase staffing and focus on stability.

"Environmental health is about partnership — helping businesses and communities understand how to stay compliant and safe," said Judith Serlin, a Local 986 business representative. "When we focus too much on enforcement without education, we lose trust and effectiveness."

The shortage has already led to fewer inspections, slower responses, and diminished community engagement. Teamsters are calling on county officials to act now — fill the vacancies, restore leadership stability, and reaffirm a mission grounded in partnership and prevention.

Teamsters Local 986 represents nearly 30,000 members across the western United States, Hawaii, and Guam. For more information, visit local986.org.

Contact:  
 Rene Holliday, (909) 630-5611 
[email protected]  

SOURCE Teamsters Local 986

