Meow Wolf Convergence Station art director set to give artist talk at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning art director Justin Martin will speak at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) during the college's Visiting Artist, Scholar, + Designer (VASD) Program at 5:30 p.m. MST on Tuesday, October 15, 2024. Martin's talk, "Achieving Dreams: Turning Imagined Worlds Into Reality," will discuss his journey of breaking into and navigating the themed entertainment creative industry and what fuels his inspiration and perseverance. Martin's design work contributed to notable projects including Denver's Meow Wolf Convergence Station, Gringotts Wizarding Bank at The Making of Harry Potter London, and Universal Orlando's Volcano Bay Theme Park.

Named one of the Top 50 Most Influential People in Themed Entertainment by Blooloop , a news source for visitor attractions professionals, Martin's work has captivated the imagination of millions across the globe. Martin's expertise includes concept design, 3D modeling, character design, art direction, model making, and set decoration.

"Each year, we invite distinguished artists from a variety of disciplines to participate in our VASD Program series," Brent Fitch, President of RMCAD, states. "Justin Martin has made such a profound impact on the Colorado arts community, and we look forward to hosting him on our Lakewood campus." To reserve your seat for this free public event, visit the RMCAD website today or join us online for the livestream .

About the Visiting Artist, Scholar, + Designer (VASD) Program

The VASD Program values passionate curiosity and explores critical, diverse, and creative inquiry through a variety of events and direct interaction with leading national and international thinkers and makers.

This program unites the entire RMCAD community and opens its doors to the Denver-metro area by inviting the public to attend evening artist talks by our roster of distinguished guests. These guests also engage with RMCAD students and faculty through private events, such as studio visits, gallery talks, and workshops.

About RMCAD

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an accredited institution of higher education that offers degree programs focused on the arts, design, education, technology, and business. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for more than a decade. RMCAD offers courses taught by practicing industry professionals; an intimate learning environment; multimedia-rich online classes; and a beautiful historic campus.

The school strives to allow artists and designers to find their voice, discover their own paths, and thrive as professionals.

